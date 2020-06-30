Share this restaurant by email

10-Item ‘Stranger Things’ Starter-Pack If You’re Out To Destroy Some Demogorgons This Summer *Cue intro music* Ohkaaay Sherlocks, if you’re damn set on an adventure this summer like the Stranger squad, then these 10 Stanger Things starter-pack items will EGGO come in handy! You’re basically all set to save the world as we know it from major destruction, but really it’s up to you find your own Eleven… they don’t sell people (especially those with superpowers) online…

10. If the Will from your squad gets stuck in the Upside Down then oh boy will you NEEEEED these Christmas LED String Fairy Lights!! Buy it from Amazon for AED 21.99.

9. Crawl through the air vents or run around your community solving crimes with this Flashlight Helmet for hiking, reading under the blanket, saving the world and all that type of jazz. Buy it from Amazon for AED 20.98.

8. It’s not the 90s anymore, but if you don’t want your secret conversations traced over the phone then Walkie Talkies are ESSENTIAL. Plus, you never know… you might just be able to tune into some government frequencies! Eeeeeeeeeeeeexcitingg! Buy the adult version from Amazon for AED 36.00. Buy the kid version from Amazon for AED 220.00.

7. You can’t really walk around with shotguns but you sure can get yo’self a Slingshot to fight some baddies off like Lucas! Buy it from Amazon for AED 74.00.

6. If you are Maxine… sorry MAX and Max is you then you are incomplete without your Skateboard fam. Buy it from Amazon for AED 170.51.

5. You’ve got to be kidding me if you think you can go on an arse-kicking adventure without blimey BINOCULARS to watch out for incoming danger!!!! Buy it from Amazon for AED 104.00.

4. Not much of a talker? Then get creative and draw out your visions or summer blueprints like Will with this 145-Piece Complete Art Set! Buy it from Amazon for AED 159.90.

3. Tired from all the adventuring?! Come back and relax in your own Lay-Z-Boy Recliner Sofa as you take in the hot summer’s day. Buy it from Amazon for AED 599.00.

2. Your summer escapades are basically foiled without Bicycles to help you patrol your neighbourhood. Buy it from Amazon for AED 294.72.

1. Ouuu to top off your summer Stranger Things typea adventuring you might wanna get yourself a book on Russian For Absolute Beginners so you can scoop some dirt up if any Russians return wanting to reopen the gate to the Upside Down!! Buy it from Amazon for AED 106.01.