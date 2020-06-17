Audrey Hepburn Approved: You Can LEGIT Feel These 5 Silk Scarves Cooling You Down Just By Looking At It
“When I wear a silk scarf I never feel so definitely like a woman, a beautiful woman.” – Audrey Hepburn
Pairing up your OOTD with a plush silk scarf equals to you lookin’: classy, sassy, elegant and oh-so feminine.
Also throwing in a fun patterned scarf to whatever you’re wearing is a great way to dress up ANY plain outfit this summer!
Own yo’look sis!
5. Wrap this Golden 100% Silk Scarf adorned with beautiful leaf patterns around your neck and transform your plain all-black outfit into a Vogue-esque editorial look.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 89.83.
4. This 100% Mulberry Silk Saffron Scarf will have you lookin’ like a delicate Marigold as go about running the show like the chic BOSS babe that you are!
Promising review:
“I bought this scarf to help protect a scar on my chest from the sun while my incision heals. This scarf is so soft, so silky, and lightweight it is absolutely perfect for my needs. The colour is sure to match any outfit that I wear on any given day. I will more than likely purchase more in other colours given the value for the cost, very affordable for a 100% silk scarf!”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 82.96.
3. This large 100% Mulberry Silk Vinatge-Printed Scarf can literally enhance and every outfit that it’s paired with.
Promising review:
“Beautiful 100% silk! The fabric has an equestrian theme design including English stirrup leathers and irons paired with curb chains.
For those that are unfamiliar with what these are; they’re the leathers that hold the stirrups your feet go in when in the saddle riding horses and a curb chain is used behind the bit which is attached to a headstall – very elegant and classy theme. The silk is incredibly soft and fabulous quality, the colours are soft and elegant. This is a very large scarf.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 98.49.
2. Put your inner savage and wild child on display with this long Cheetah Print 100% Pure Mulberry Silk Scarf.
Promising review:
“Quick arrival. This scarf is absolutely beautiful & the material is fantastic. One cannot tell that its not a high designer brand. The design is muted but still beautiful and elegant. The size is generous & colours are rich & vivid. Definitely mulberry silk. Lovely would buy more. Took a chance and bought it on a prime day. Great gift for the Holidays for those who are so hard to buy for.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 60.74.
1. This Lightweight Printed 100% Silk Scarf could easily ‘rival some of the high-end scarves out there.’ Just wrap it around your face to protecc you from the harsh sun rays, or knot it up to your purse and you’re good to go!
Promising review:
“This is just beautiful and goes with black, brown, taupe, beige, and mustard.
The quality is lightweight, perfect for the huge size, and it drapes in a sumptuous, feminine way.
Rivals some of the highest-end scarves out there.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 47.85.