Audrey Hepburn Approved: You Can LEGIT Feel These 5 Silk Scarves Cooling You Down Just By Looking At It

“When I wear a silk scarf I never feel so definitely like a woman, a beautiful woman.” – Audrey Hepburn

Pairing up your OOTD with a plush silk scarf equals to you lookin’: classy, sassy, elegant and oh-so feminine.

Also throwing in a fun patterned scarf to whatever you’re wearing is a great way to dress up ANY plain outfit this summer!

Own yo’look sis!