8 Plush Silk Products To Keep Your Skin And Hair In Check This Summer

When in doubt, ALWAYS choose silk… especially in these HOT summer months.

Silk works wonders on your hair and skin, hence that means reduced:

Hair fall

Eyelash breakage

Breakouts

Facial folds

Frizz

Acne

Rashes

Hypoallergenic reactions

…and so many other preventable skin conditions.

Plus it just looks so darn BOUGIE hunnyyy!

Look like a butterfly and sting like a bee this summer 2020 with these 8 silk products.