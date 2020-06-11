FUN FACT: Jumping Around On A Trampoline Can Work To Add A Few Inches To Your Height

So fun fact guys, jumping up and down on a trampo can even make you taller!! Especially if you’re still in the growing stage… although if you’re an adult then realistically we cannot hope for any HUGE growth spurts to happen after the age of 21.

But trampolining is a super fun way to get exercising and werking up your muscular system without breaking much of a sweat! So get yo’self your very own trampo and you may never need to hit the gym again. Woopaaahhh!