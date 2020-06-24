WATCH: This Dubai Supermarket Delivering Mangoes In A Lambo Is GENIUSS

Promising review:

“I bought this shampoo/conditioner set for my 3-year-old son. I am a licensed hairstylist, so I wanted something good quality and that was specifically formulated for children’s hair. I feel like I hit the jackpot with Shea Moisture. This stuff is amazing! It cleanses my son’s hair and scalp just enough while still providing moisture and nourishment to his baby curls (because yes he still has baby ringlets). Another major plus is that I washed his hair over 36 hours ago, it still smells wonderful and feels clean! If I could give this stuff more than 5 stars I would. I will definitely be purchasing again and I would recommend this product to anyone with a child.”