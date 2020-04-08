Your Delicate Hands Can’t Handle The Labour Of Making Dalgona Coffee But These 4 Mixers Can

You have to be living under a rock to not have heard of the Dalgona coffee challenge. Everyone’s doing it, it’s all over social media and it’s become one of the biggest and most viral quarantine pastimes ever.

The whipped Dalgona coffee (famously referred to as the ‘pheti hui’ coffee by Indians) is a three-ingredient recipe that’s become all the social media rage over the last couple of weeks, whilst people have been busy self-isolating at home during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The lockdown has forced some to binge-watch their fave shows with no end in sight, some to workout like never before, some to sleep all day (me) and others to test out their culinary skills, with the Dalgona coffee being the first on their hit list.

Whipping up Dalgona coffee manually can take up to 6-8mins… that sounds like a small amount of time but will feel like an eternity

So to help make the process of whipping the famous Dalgona coffee a little easier on your delicate hands, here are 4 power-packed mixers to do all the hard labour for you. Now all you gots to do is wait for the mixture to come out a thicc and snap it for your insta fam.

I personally thrive on just the Dalgona cream, much thick, much delish.

(Recipe: Take 2 spoons of instant coffee, 2 spoons of sugaaa, and 2 spoons of hot water. Whip the mixture until thick and creamy. Pour some milk in a glass, top the milk off with your whipped Dalgona cream!)