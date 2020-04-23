This Cookie Shot Maker Is Better Than Having A Boyfriend!
This Cookie Shot Maker Is Better Than Having A Boyfriend!
Summer heatwaves + being a MAJOR sweet tooth calls for COOKIE SHOTSSSSSSSS.
This Amazon purchase is probably my biggest prized possession at home. Plus being a vegan, I replace all the dairy ingredients with lactose-free substitutes and bake up some yummy summer treats that are delish, crunchy, sweet and soooo darn insta-worthy in this cookie shot maker pan.
You’ve tried milk and cookies… now, hun, it’s time to try milk IN cookies!! *Your inner foodie right now*…
(P.S. The coupon “AMAZON15” is valid for new customers till the 30th of April with a maximum discount of AED 50.)
Say ‘Cheers’ with something sweet. Make cookie shot glasses using this non-stick pan. Just fill the 6 cavities with cookie dough, press the inserts in and bake…
After the cookie cups have cooled, coat the inside with your favourite flavour or colour of candy melts, then top it up with mousse, ice cream or milk. Includes one 6 cavity pan with 6 inserts.
This Wilton Cookie Shot Maker is literally a gift sent from the dessert heavens so you can enjoy cookie shots from the comfort of your own home
“There’s a lot of delicious possibilities with this pan”
Cannot brag about this cookie shot maker enough myself, so take a look at all the raving 5-star reviews:
“I got this pan and had good results with the first batch. There’s a bit of a learning curve like pushing down the batter evenly & not tilting the inserts. I used my own cookie recipe instead of the one in the box. There’s a lot of delicious possibilities with this pan. I coated the inside with chocolate & filled them with whipped cream, chocolate mousse, ice cream, & milk. Each one was heavenly.”
Bake six cookie cups, melt chocolate pour it in the cups. Fill it up with (soy) milk and enjoy!
Become the new most-loved member of the family when you come out of the kitchen with a batch of these bad boys!