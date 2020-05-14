Here Is An Easy-To-Follow Banana Bread Recipe By The Famed Pastry Chef At Atlantis The Palm Dubai

Baking loaves of banana bread have become all the rage this quarantine season following the much viral ‘Dalgona Coffee Challenge‘ that gave even the worst of all cooks the confidence to turn into a quarantine chef.

With this latest obsession, the net is understandably overflowing with complicated and confusing banana bread recipes, tutorials and TikTok videos showing the results of either their aced banana loaves or their horribly failed attempts at the drool-worthy dish.

However, dropping some pro tips on how to bake a banana bread from scratch is Akshay Batra! Akshay Batra is the famed Pastry Chef down at Atlantis The Palm Dubai, and the BRILL chef regularly shares easy-to-follow recipes on his official IG handle (@chefakshaybatra) that you just CANNOT go wrong with if you follow ’em step-by-step.