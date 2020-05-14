Walking Around In This Heat Ain’t An Option When You Have These 3 Electric Scooters Witchu’!
Surely you’ve seen 80% of JLT commuting around on these electric scooters and started wondering where you could get your hands on one… welllll here you go! Affordable, effective, fast, cool and the new rage this summer.
3. The ES4 Electric Scooter kicks the performance up a notch delivering more speed and extended range than the previous e-scooters, while still being foldable and lightweight.
This E-Scooter caters to commuters and recreational riders who are looking for an extra edge.
Promising review:
“The best scooter in the lineup, by far. The latest model gives the performance that people have been looking for in terms of acceleration, putting it into sport mode gives you all the power you need to make tricky inclines a breeze. Standard mode will get you around as quick as is required and the eco-mode is a nice touch to save battery on longer journeys.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 1,956.36.
2. The Ninebot by Segway ES2 Kick Scooter is solid, sturdy, and the lights on it are a great safety feature!
Ninebot Kickscooter by Segway ES2 has its own mobile APP to manage rides at your fingertips at any time and anywhere to customize your experience.
Promising review:
“I am really pleased with this purchase. Great quality and very easy to set up and connect to your phone. The ride is quick to accelerate and maintain a good speed. A smooth ride and a cool way to get around, especially in the summer heat.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 1,156.93.
1. This advanced Segway Ninebot ES1 eScooter is a high performing scootie with a cruise control mode that you can just lock in your desired speed and cruise along without the need to ride the accelerator paddle along the way.
Promising review:
“High-quality product with fast shipment. Nice and professional response from seller. Full recommendations!”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 1,258.69.