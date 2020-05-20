Your Eid TV Show Guide With 7 Shows Absolutely Worth Watching

Eid Al Fitr is nearly upon us. And following government guidelines, many of us will spend the next four/five day break couch-sitting… and that’s no bad thing! READ: 10 Shows That Everyone Should Be Binge-Watching Right Now With a whole treasure trove of shows at your disposal (thank you internet telly!) here are seven great series that should be on your radar for Eid

7. The Driver – 1 season If you haven’t had the pleasure of sinking your teeth into this show just yet, you’re in luck. A taxi driver joins a criminal gang, (featuring brill cameos by Colm Meaney) if you’re setting one day aside for some crime drama, give this show a go. Watch it here

6. Baghdad Central A must watch. This is a 6-part crime thriller, based in Iraq in 2003 after the fall of Saddam Hussein. A former Iraqi Police Serviceman is searching for his missing daughter and he faces a dilemma; whether to become a collaborator to aid his search. Watch it here

5. Friends – 10 seasons No introduction necessary. Over two decades since it first aired, Friends is still an absolute classic and the one season that’s universally acceptable to watch… and rewatch… and rewatch again. And again. And again. Watch it here

4. Vikings – 6 Seasons Bow down to this series… and of course, to Ragnar the commander of Viking tribes and the six seasons of greatness which tell his story. Vikings has a cult following and serious critics acclaim. Following the story of Ragnar Lothbrok, a farmer who breaks rank as a fearless warrior and commander with a yearning to travel, (don’t we all) this is six seasons of brilliance that’ll have you hooked from episode one. Watch it here

3. Wayward Pines – 2 seasons Old but gold, this follows the story of two secret service agents who go missing in Wayward Pines. Think action, drama and mystery after another disappearance leads to more questions. Dun dun dunnnnnnnnnnn. Watch it here

2. The Flash – 5 seasons 7.7 on IMDB passes my personal ‘worth watching IMDB rating’… does it pass yours?! The Flash follows Barry Allen after he develops superhuman speed, he’s working for good, but don’t cha know there are others using the same newfound superpower for evil. Watch it here

1. The Office – UK (2 seasons) or US (9 seasons) Both are worth your time! The UK is the OG, (we can never thank Ricky Gervais enough for bringing David Brent into our lives) but watching the full series of both in one Eid weekend is an activity I wholly support. Located in, (you guessed it) an office, the show follows the awkward encounters between boss and team. And we looooovvveeee it. Watch it here

Who needs the cinema when you can make your home TV situation truly epic You can create your very own indoor home cinema with the help of this Mini Full HD Video Projector (AED369) that comes with a projector screen. OR for your smart home you can opt for this veryyyyyy slick Portable Smart Wi-Fi Mini Projector (AED1499) with powerful inbuilt speakers and streaming platforms! (This projector IS the future people)