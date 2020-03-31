Don’t Do Drama! Do Nails With These 13 Essential Nail Colours That Every Lady Needs In Her Life

Promising review:

“Am amazed at how long this polish holds up! Generally, after only a day or two, regular nail polish is chipping and wearing down at my nail tips.

With this Essie Gel Couture polish, I am pleased to have my nails looking good for close to a week- through dishwashing, housework and with frequent handwashing and use of Purell at my job.

The colour choices are decent. Drying time is same as regular polish. Regular acetone polish remover works fine.

Definitely feel the price is worth it – because this polish looks great for a longer time than any other I’ve used. And must add – have not noted any damage to my nails from use, which had happened when I had gel manicure at a salon. Remember to also use the topcoat- protection and great shine!”