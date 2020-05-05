Eve Getting Brent Black To Recreate Henry Cavill’s Famous Pics Is The Fan Girl Inside All Of Us!
Taking from Eve’s (the radio presenter for 104.8 Channel 4) recent IG posts and stories, the woman is clearly a HUGE fan of Henry Cavill, a.k.a Superman, and how she decided to pay tribute to the Man of Steel on his birthday on Tuesday has literally topped all Henry Cavill fangirl tributes out there!
On a mission to recreate some of the British actor’s famous insta shots on the occasion of his 37th birthday, Eve got Virgin Radio Dubai’s Brent Black to partake in a lil cosplay…
And it went like this…
Eve captioned her IG post saying,
“05.05.20 – Its time to celebrate! It’s my favourite person on the planets birthday today! So this is how we decided to celebrate my no1 all time fav superheros special day @henrycavill.”
WEAK RN!! Girls send this as an example to your boyfriends RIGHT NOW! This is what we call serious relationship GOALS.
