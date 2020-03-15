6 Everyday Matte Lip Shades That You Just Cannot Go Wrong With Sis
Nailing your everyday look is really not as easy as influencers and bloggers make it seem on social media.
However, carrying a few low-cost and effective everyday essentials that add a pop of colour and life to your daily looks can do wonders. So check out these gorgeous matte lip shades that will give you full-coverage colour, extra-long wear, and best of all, remain comfortable so you barely remember you’re wearing anything on your lips.
Now look your best every day with this range of alluring and oh-so-glam lip shades!
Plus check out the surprise deal at the bottom of this article! Yo’welcom in advance!
6. Add a pop of colour to your everyday OOTD with this Nyx Soft Matte Lip Cream – in the shade ‘Amsterdam’
Paint the town red with this gem of shade!
“I like the smooth satin matte finish.”
5. For an au natural ‘no-makeup makeup look’ go for the NYX Soft Matte Lip Cream – in the shade Stockholm
Pro tip: If you’re going for bold eyes that day, then keep the lips nude to balance out the drama!
“This is by far the PERFECT nude lip colour for my complexion. I wear it daily. Not too thick and not too watery. I wear mine with a sheer lip gloss.”
4. For a little blush on the lips and ting of pink then the MAC Matte Lipstick – in the shade Candy Yum-Yum is your for the keeping!
On a MAJOR discount and being almost sold out, you might wanna call dibs on this asap!
Promising review:
“It was a gift! She loved it. Looked good. Stayed well.”
3. NYX Soft Matte Lip Cream – in the shade Zurich completely envelops the lips in creamy, highly pigmented matte colour
This fan-FAVE formula is light on the lips and heavy on the pigmentation – a perfect combo, don’t you think??
“Very minimal transfer and really only needs reapplication after eating or a lot of drinking. The colour stays true all day. For this price + quality, I’ll definitely buy again & again.”
2. For a dreamy peachy perf look go for the Wet n Wild Megalast Liquid Matte Lipstick – in the shade Coral Corruption
Glides on easily with rich, velvety colour that doesn’t cake, feather, or bleed!
1. Contour your lips with this flattering lip shade, ‘Berry Boost’ from the Maybelline Vivid Matte Lipstick collection
Give your pout a plump, healthy colour boost with this velvety matte colour, that gives you a BRILL value for your money.
“I loved it, great value.”
If we’re talking about ‘everyday makeup looks’ them we just HAD to throw in this OG erraday Kajal as well! Check out the Maybelline New York Colossal Kajal Eyeliner with Argan Oil!
“It is smooth enough for easy use, but it will not disappear during the day or become messy. It lasts for a full day. Great product!”