6 Everyday Matte Lip Shades That You Just Cannot Go Wrong With Sis

Nailing your everyday look is really not as easy as influencers and bloggers make it seem on social media.

However, carrying a few low-cost and effective everyday essentials that add a pop of colour and life to your daily looks can do wonders. So check out these gorgeous matte lip shades that will give you full-coverage colour, extra-long wear, and best of all, remain comfortable so you barely remember you’re wearing anything on your lips.

Now look your best every day with this range of alluring and oh-so-glam lip shades!

Plus check out the surprise deal at the bottom of this article! Yo’welcom in advance!

6. Add a pop of colour to your everyday OOTD with this Nyx Soft Matte Lip Cream – in the shade ‘Amsterdam’

Paint the town red with this gem of shade!

Promising review:
“I like the smooth satin matte finish.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 25 (choose from eight other stunning shades).

5. For an au natural ‘no-makeup makeup look’ go for the NYX Soft Matte Lip Cream – in the shade Stockholm

Pro tip: If you’re going for bold eyes that day, then keep the lips nude to balance out the drama!

Promising review:
“This is by far the PERFECT nude lip colour for my complexion. I wear it daily. Not too thick and not too watery. I wear mine with a sheer lip gloss.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 22.07!

4. For a little blush on the lips and ting of pink then the MAC Matte Lipstick – in the shade Candy Yum-Yum is your for the keeping!

On a MAJOR discount and being almost sold out, you might wanna call dibs on this asap!

Promising review:

“It was a gift! She loved it. Looked good. Stayed well.”

Buy it from Amazon for AED 62.45.

3. NYX Soft Matte Lip Cream – in the shade Zurich completely envelops the lips in creamy, highly pigmented matte colour

This fan-FAVE formula is light on the lips and heavy on the pigmentation – a perfect combo, don’t you think??

Promising review:
“Very minimal transfer and really only needs reapplication after eating or a lot of drinking. The colour stays true all day. For this price + quality, I’ll definitely buy again & again.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 23.14.

2. For a dreamy peachy perf look go for the Wet n Wild Megalast Liquid Matte Lipstick – in the shade Coral Corruption

Glides on easily with rich, velvety colour that doesn’t cake, feather, or bleed!

Buy this long-wearing lip colour from Amazon for AED 84.15.

1. Contour your lips with this flattering lip shade, ‘Berry Boost’ from the Maybelline Vivid Matte Lipstick collection

Give your pout a plump, healthy colour boost with this velvety matte colour, that gives you a BRILL value for your money.

Promising review:
“I loved it, great value.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 25.

If we’re talking about ‘everyday makeup looks’ them we just HAD to throw in this OG erraday Kajal as well! Check out the Maybelline New York Colossal Kajal Eyeliner with Argan Oil!

Promising review:
“It is smooth enough for easy use, but it will not disappear during the day or become messy. It lasts for a full day. Great product!”
Selling for only AED 11.76 on Amazon, this black kajal is an everyday ESSENTIAL. Tried, tested and LOVED.
