The Price On These 9 Riveting PS4 Video Games Have Been Slashed Down Big Time

Sitting at home and in a desperate need for some good ‘ole gaming adventure? Then the PS4 gods have sent you to the right place. These genuinely fun and high-rated PS4 are seeing hee-ugeeeee price reductions. From COD to God of War and etc. these games are sure to keep you totally occupied for the next couple of weeks at a minimum. So there you go… for the gamers that like the thrill of speed, the ones that like to pick a brawl, the one’s who appreciate a classic warfare game and for the those who just want to blow things up randomly, you fellas will deffo enjoy these 9 PS4 full-throttle games.

9. The Call of Duty: WWII a breath-taking experience that redefines World War II for a gaming generation. Promising review: “Very amazing game everything in it is amazing.” Buy it from Amazon for AED 54.30 (down from AED 199).

8. Combat in God of War is up close, frenetic, and unflinching! His vengeance against the gods of Olympus far behind him, Kratos now lives as a man in the lands of Norse Gods and monsters. It is in this harsh, unforgiving world that he must fight to survive… and teach his son to do the same… Promising review: “Received the NMC Playstation Hits version, working perfectly, great game!” Buy it from Amazon for AED 54.98 (down from AED 99).

7. The Last of Us Remastered: Explore a brutal post-pandemic world!! This PS4 game comes with an in-game cinematic commentary from the cast and creative director as well. Promising review: “I got this in 2020, and it’s still amazing.” Buy it from Amazon for AED 55 (down from AED 99).

6. The Call of Duty Black Ops III is set in a sci-fi war zone: Plus this version of the COD Black Ops III features Zombie and Nightmare modes Buy it from Amazon for AED 78.97 (down from AED 199).

5. In Uncharted 4 A Thief’s End, Nathan Drake, is forced back into the world of thieves after several years His greatest adventure will test his physical limits, his resolve, and ultimately what he’s willing to sacrifice to save the ones he loves. Promising review: “Love the game and seller is 100% good and the price was super cheap …. 100% positive experience.” Buy it from Amazon for AED 29 (down from AED 199).

4. Tekken 7 calls out to the battle seeking warrior within you and sets you on an adventure to bring things full circle With innovative moves and battle mechanics like Rage Drives, Power Crushes, and Rage Arts, this trigger happy gaming title makes its gameplay more accessible for players of all skill levels. Promising review: “I am enjoying this game very much, both as a solo and multiplayer.” Buy it from Amazon for AED 75 (down from AED 119).

3. The Call of Duty Black Ops 3 Gold Edition transports you to a dark future where a new Black Ops soldier appears and lines between our humanity and the leading-edge military robotics, which define the future of combat This just might be the deepest and most ambitious Call of Duty ever! Use controlled thrust jumps, slides and mantling abilities in a multitude of combinations, all while maintaining complete control over your weapon at all times. Promising review: “Good product, good price, nothing to complain from.” Buy it from Amazon for AED 73 (down from AED 199).

2. This Call of Duty Black Ops 4 contains four PlayStation games Promising review: “Good game with no glitches or lagging at all.” Buy it from Amazon for AED 56.93 (down from AED 249).