Be Rollin’ Like A Maki Roll With These Exciting Sushi Inspired SOCKS!

Promising review:

“Bought this for a gift and I regret not taking a picture… The entire package is cute and clever! I would have never thought something like this existed. The socks are packed just like you would get actual sushi. It came with chopsticks, faux ginger and wasabi it even had two little bottles in it (I guess for the soy sauce etc. ) the only thing that wasn’t that great was the plastic container it didn’t close but I solved that by tapping the sides. I’m definitely buying more. I can’t get over how cute this is !!!”