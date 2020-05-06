Be Rollin’ Like A Maki Roll With These Exciting Sushi Inspired SOCKS!
Be Rollin’ Like A Maki Roll With These Exciting Sushi Inspired SOCKS!
If you’re a sushi lover and even consider Moshi or Yo! Sushi your go-to restos in Dubai then these FUN sushi inspired socks are technically your SOYMATES!!
Lol please don’t block us.
Clever packaging, ULTRA gram-worthy, comfy, cotton and well looks like your fave food! What more could you want out of your erraday socks?!
Promising review:
“Bought this for a gift and I regret not taking a picture… The entire package is cute and clever! I would have never thought something like this existed. The socks are packed just like you would get actual sushi. It came with chopsticks, faux ginger and wasabi it even had two little bottles in it (I guess for the soy sauce etc. ) the only thing that wasn’t that great was the plastic container it didn’t close but I solved that by tapping the sides. I’m definitely buying more. I can’t get over how cute this is !!!”
The Sushi Socks Box comes with 3 pairs of socks… Tamago, Salmon and Cucumber Maki!
PLUS, this Sushi Socks Box is a fantastic idea for a funny gift that will always spark a lot of laughter!
OR if you’re looking for a cheaper option go for this Salmon Nigiri and Cucumber Maki Sushi Socks Box! (Only 2 pairs of socks instead of 3).
Promising review:
“This was a big hit. I bought them as a birthday present for a friend. They’re hilarious and were the centre of attention at dinner. I have no idea whether they’re any good as actual socks but the packaging and presentation were my motivation for buying and I was very pleased.”