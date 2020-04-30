Share this restaurant by email

Share this restaurant in Messenger

Share this restaurant in WhatsApp

Share this restaurant in Facebook

Share this restaurant in Twitter

Your Guests Will Be Gawking Away At These 7 Classy Dinner Sets (On Major Deals) These 7 dinner sets are so wonderfully pristine and perfect, that your guests will be in awe of your classy taste and fancy plates.

7. This White Luminarc Sequins Dinner Set Of 44 Pieces, comes with stylish patterns that are resistant to dishwashing and daily wear and tear. Buy the dinner set from Amazon for AED 580 (down from AED 672).

6. Bring your imaginative tabletop to life with this Flamingo Dinner Set of 45 Pieces! The dinner set’s amazingly rich palette of vibrant colours will have you obsessed with your new dishware… Buy the dinner set from Amazon for AED 242.78 (down from AED 358).

5. Anyone else getting major Vercsace vibes from this Flamingo Dinner Set?! Buy the 3-piece dinner set from Amazon for AED 37.73 (down from AED 38).

4. Made in the USA from a unique glass material called Vitrelle, Corelle Dinnerware is renowned for being thin and lightweight, yet amazingly strong and durable. The 12-piece dinner set for 4 persons is also chip and break-resistant! Promising review: “I love these dishes. I used them to entertain during the summer months. Nothing gets broken, goes in the dishwasher.” Buy the set from Amazon for AED 250 (down from AED 338).

3. Simplicity is truly the ultimate sophistication with this 20-Piece Porcelain Ice Flower Round Dinner Set Buy the dinner set from Amazon for AED 363 (down from AED 430.50).

2. This Floral Printed Opal Dinner Set of 19 Pieces is elegance in the shape of dishware! Plus the price for this dinner set right now is UNBELIEVABLE. Buy the dinner set from Amazon for AED 149 (down from AED 163).

1. This Porcelain White 47-Piece Dinner Set with gold detailing looks nothing less than regal and upscale! Buy the dinner set from Amazon for AED 331.25.