These Luxe Marble Vanity Trays Will Have Your Boudoir Looking Like A Million Bucks It’s time to dial your home décor up a notch! With these 10 fancy (faux) marble vanity trays (that are totally ‘grammable), you’ll be strutting around your aesthetically PERFECT home like…

10. Set a stylish stage for your prized possessions with this chic black vanity tray. Designed with striking veining, it gives off the look of authentic marble without the heft! Place it on your bathroom vanity as an exquisite showcase for perfumes, jewellery, or bath accessories. Promising review: “Love this tray!! Super cute!! Just don’t put direct water contact when the tray cause it can peel off. Other than that I highly recommend this item.” Buy it from Amazon for AED 150.

9. Give your room a polished look with this anti-scratch Marble Print Vanity Tray! Promising review: “This product is amazing! Did not expect it to be this beautiful and high quality in real life. The size is big and can fit many things such as perfumes, candles and much more. The price is perfect for the quality and size you are getting, I would 100% recommend this to others.” Buy it from Amazon for AED 128.

8. This Faux Marble Vanity Tray is made of high-quality materials for durable and long-lasting use. The storage plate adopts with flat design, can be used for storing fruit, bread, snacks, and other food. Makes for a very useful and chic home and bedroom storage tray. Buy it from Amazon for AED 139.59.

7. Combining chic aesthetics and practicality together is this handmade Marble Vanity Tray with Gold Metal Handles, which is lighter and more durable compared to traditional marble trays made of stone. Promising review: “Love it. Looks great! Comes assembled.” Buy it from Amazon for AED 487.79.

6. Grace your bathroom vanities with a modern flair by displaying this 7-piece contemporary marble bath accessory set. The beautiful and simple design coordinates perfectly with virtually any bathroom style. This set includes all the essentials to get you through your routine, from the lotion dispenser for easy dispensing, 2 tumblers for rinsing or drinking, a large soap dish to store your favourite bar of soap, and 3 slot toothbrush holder to keep your toothbrushes organized. Buy the chic set from Amazon for AED 615.04.

5. This excessively classyyy pink stone vanity tray is not only ideal to be used as an organizer tray, and it is also a perfect as a vintage ornament!! Buy it from Amazon for AED 175.91.

4. The marbled design of this Round Natural Marble Jewelry Plate makes it even more attractive, making it a FAB decor for your home. This plate is just the right size for fruits, dried fruits, desserts and snacks. It works well for a variety of uses. Great for picnics or parties, outdoor or at home. Buy it from Amazon for AED 95.50.

3. Featuring a vintage-inspired white and grey marbled finish, two brass-tone metal handles allow for a seamless transition from the kitchen to the dining room. Or use this tray to add luxury to your vanity or bathroom, as this 12-Inch White Marble Stone Tray is also great for displaying jewellery, cosmetics and perfumes as well. Promising review: “Bought this as a gift for Secret Santa as it was on their wish list. The girl I gifted it to loves it! She said it was gorgeous in person and the perfect accent to her kitchen!” Buy it from Amazon for AED 145.

2. Add a lil accent to your decor with this Ms.Box PU Leather Desktop Organizer Marble Tray! Promising review: “I love these. I use them for my fragrances on top of my dresser. I’ve bought 3 for myself and another as a gift. 9 times out of 10, and I’ll be ordering a couple more seeing that my cologne selection is growing!” Buy it from Amazon for AED 130.

1. Add a sophisticated look to literally ANY and EVERY room in the house with this Genuine Marble Round Vanity Tray! Promising review: “Beautiful marble tray! It looks just as it does in the photo – good quality. I use it in my kitchen to hold olive oil, a bottle of wine, etc. it could just as easily be used in a bathroom to coralle perfumes or other toiletries. Highly recommend!” Buy it from Amazon for AED 240.