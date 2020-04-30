Fight Away The Flu Season And Dubai’s Sandstorms With The Help Of These 9 Air Purifiers
Summer is here in the UAE, and along with the boiling months comes the frequent dust and sandstorms that threaten the air quality in all our homes.
Also, with it being a dead-on raging flu season, it is VITAL to have your home shielded from the outside contaminated air!
Stop inhaling air filled with dust, bacteria, sand particles and even pollen (if you happen to live near a park) and breathe in toxin-free purified air with the help of these 9 air purifiers.
Now you can deeply inhale the pure air as if you’re out in the countryside!
9. This Coway Mighty Air Purifier is designed to accommodate room sizes up to 361 sq ft! The 4 stage filtration system captures and reduces up to 99.97% of particles 0.3 microns in the air, including pollen, pollutants and other allergens.
Promising review:
“I’ve had this purifier for 2 1/2 years and still absolutely love it. The filters aren’t unreasonably expensive nor do I have to replace them too frequently. It’s very sensitive and kicks on when I cook, even though it isn’t in the kitchen. In fact, it’s so sensitive that a dog fart has been known to get it going to filter the air. If that’s not a selling point, I don’t know what is.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 2,452.18.
8. This affordable Air Purifier is an all-rounder! Enjoy fresh air that’s completely natural and healthy to breathe with this purifier that eliminates pollutants, filers the air and turns into a night lamp when needed!
Promising reviews:
“This is better than I expected, my allergies get better in just few minutes from turning it on. Quiet, light weight and easy to move from one room to the other.”
“This thing is great for removing particles from the air! It reduced a visible amount of dust that would usually accumulate on my furniture. It also filters out odours in my room pretty well.
Features:
There’re three fan speeds you can choose from. The noise level on fan speed II is the perfect balance between filtration rate and silence (sound of a normal tower fan running at mid-speed), however, I would like to have a setting between III and II since level III is full-on leafblower mode. Night mode is basically silent and the night light really sets the looks apart.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 985.38.
7. The brightly coloured LED on this Coway AP-1512HH Mighty Air Purifier lets you know how clean or dirty your indoor air is every minute of the day. When no pollution is detected for 30 minutes, the fan will automatically stop and set as Eco mode to save energy.
Promising review:
“I purchased this purifier to replace a very large and very loud Honeywell unit. While I suspect the throughput of the Honeywell was greater, the dramatic decrease in noise is a worthy trade-off. The Conway’s replacement filters are also significantly cheaper. I would purchase again.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 2,640.42.
6. Say goodbye to coughing due to accumulated dust, or bacteria, sand, smoke, litter box smell, and more with this Blueair Air Purifier that eliminates nastyy odours as well!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 1,199.
5. Customers with hard-core allergies swear by this True HEPA Air Purifier for Home! That comes with a 3-year warranty…
Promising reviews:
“The air purifier is small and has a nice design. It’s perfect to put on a desk or a nightstand. It has a ‘normal’ and a ‘quiet’ mode but in both, it’s quiet enough so it won’t bother your sleep. Warranty registration is very easy and after it’s completion I’ve received a free air purifier filters as a gift. So far I’m very happy with my purchase.”
“We really love this air filter! Small but very useful! Before we are suffering from allergic rhinitis but now it was gone because of this Koios Air purifier! Thanks to it technology!”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 639.
4. This FABB Air Purifier doesn’t just purify the air but also kills insects and mosquitos, plus it effectively sanitizes the air around! Making it a perfect device for those allergic to dust and smoke!
Promising review:
“Quiet, small and takes little space, has made a big difference. Easy to clean out.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 238.99.
3. This Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA is a bang for your buck!!
Promising review:
“Have done a fair bit of research on the subject of purifiers and the product doesn’t disappoint. We are using it in a bedroom and the noise level is so low that you can use it at night. A big compliment to the seller who chose expedited shipping which made the product arrive almost a week before the expected delivery date.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 1,670.
2. This Pro Breeze desktop HEPA air purifier is specifically designed to create an area of clean filtered air around you, making it ideal to use at the office, by your bedside table or even in your child’s nursery.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 244.27.
1. This Blueair Joy S air purifier has a set of advanced features to clean the surrounding air. It consists of a class-leading filter and the unique HEPASilent Technology that catches the indoor pollutants, be it dust, smoke, allergens, bacteria, and more.
Also, it features an active carbon filter that effectively removes the harmful gases and unwanted odours from the environment, ensuring you of fresh and clean air.
Promising review:
“This is perfect for a small bedroom. It’s not too loud at the highest setting. This has helped a lot with my kids’ asthma and allergies, especially since we have pets at home. Highly recommend this!”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 699.