Flaunt Your Starlet-Like Silky Hair With These 7 Hair Masks Starting From AED14
Don’t have your own personal entourage of 10+ stylists to keep your hair in check 24/7?!
…Well, then you don’t need one either, because these 7 hair masks will give you the dreamy, flawless Hollywood hair minus the many, many stylists.
Smooth out your locks to their silkiest potential with these deep conditioning hair mask treatments, that’ll provide your hair with the ultimate nourishment plus nutrients to restore ’em back to their lively and healthy form.
*Someone compliments your new glossin’ hair*
You being your extra self: …
7. Enhance the quality of your dry, damaged or colour treated hair with this deep conditioning Argan Oil Hair Mask by ArtNaturals
ArtNaturals’ natural and organic ingredients help repair hair damage and prevent any effects from heat and excess styling. The hydrating minerals and oils work to hydrate the hair and scalp. Leaving hair feeling soft and refreshed.
Promising review:
“My friend raved about this product non-stop so I had to try it! And it’s worth the hype.
It leaves my hair smooth, soft and very easy to manage. Even my hairdresser notices that my hair is different when I use it. It’s best to apply it and leave it on ur hair for an hour or so then wash it”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 95.
6. Tame your wild frizzzz with this Keratin Smooth Masque by TRESemmé
TRESemmé Keratin Smooth Deep Smoothing Mask anti-frizz mask is designed to seal strands against humidity and frizz, leaving locks gorgeously smooth.
Promising review:
“I like this product because it strengthens the hair and also gives a shiny effect.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 29.75.
5. Give your hair the nourishment it needs to grow stronger and healthier with this Garnier Grow Strong Hair Mask
Buy it from Amazon for AED 14.50.
4. The argan and camelia oils in this Ultra Doux Hair Mask will protect and soften your hair like none other!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 16.24.
3. Get your hair back to looking healthy with Maui Moisture Heal & Hydrate + Shea Butter hair mask’s deeply quenching formula
Maui Moisture Heal & Hydrate + Shea Butter Mask is a creamy blend with shea butter, coconut oil and macadamia oil. This powerful, hydrating mask can be used as a leave-in treatment for deep conditioning if your hair feels extra dry.
Promising review:
“I cannot get enough of this product. Since I first used it I have washed my hair every 2-3 days. Normally I don’t care and just give up. I’ve lived in Florida 12 years and have not found a product that will keep my dry curls hydrated, bouncy and soft… this is better than Deva Curl.. yeah I said it! lol”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 34.56.
2. Treat your damaged hair to this Coconut Oil Hair Mask for a much needed organic deep conditioning!
Promising review:
“It’s actually very good it made my hair shiny, smooth, silky. And if you have damaged hair this product is for you.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 25.
1. Get back that essential shine to your hair with the OG brand of all hair care products, OGX!! Their Moroccan Argan Oil Treatment thas infused with argan oil, will help restore back the strength, shine and softness in a jiffy
Promising review:
“I am addicted to this. I wanted something to boost the shine in my hair workout weighing it down or looking greasy and this does that and so much more. It adds moisture to my colour abused hair, works as a lifesaving detachment, (even working as an after shower conditioner when I’ve run out over the road,) it smells fantastic and I can use it on my dry hair to tame my ends and flyaways between washes without making my hair look dirty or leaving a sticky residue.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 54.