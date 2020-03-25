They Need Your Help!! Feed The Stray Cats Outside With These 8 Super-Affordable Cat Food Options

We’re all super affected right now with a bunch of businesses and services being down in efforts to slow down the spread of Covid-19. With restos being shut and people staying mostly at home a lot of stray cats who were previously cared for are being left completely abandoned, without anyone to feed them.

If you’re in the position to care for even one stary cat or animal in your area, please do so! This list is a compilation of 8 of the MOST affordable cat food that you can find in the market so that this act of kindness won’t end up burdening your pockets. In times like this what actually matters is how much we care for each other and for those who are helpless to care for themselves.

Just pour any of these kibbles or packaged cat food items into a disposable bowl or an old takeaway dish that you might have lying around, and just place one or two of them outside your home to help out those poor cats struggling a 1000x more than us right now. Or just hand one cat food bag to your watchman and ask him to feed any stray cats around the area… issa as easy as that.