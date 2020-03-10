22 Wack And Unique AirPods Case Covers For Any AirPods User On A Budget

Being unique is any day better than being boring!

Stand out with these uber WACK and totally unique AirPods case covers and add a little character and sass to your plain white AirPods case. Super good quality and even cooler designs, these covers will have you, your friends/colleagues/ and even strangers totally obsessing over the fun characters.

Knowing that it’s a pain in the… coccyx to keep shedding out hundreds on gadget accessories, this round-up of funky AirPod covers will not cost a dime over AED50, with the lowest starting from AED 15!! A perf gift for yourself or for your loved ones, sooo c’mon get scrollin to check ’em out!