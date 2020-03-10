22 Wack And Unique AirPods Case Covers For Any AirPods User On A Budget
Being unique is any day better than being boring!
Stand out with these uber WACK and totally unique AirPods case covers and add a little character and sass to your plain white AirPods case. Super good quality and even cooler designs, these covers will have you, your friends/colleagues/ and even strangers totally obsessing over the fun characters.
Knowing that it’s a pain in the… coccyx to keep shedding out hundreds on gadget accessories, this round-up of funky AirPod covers will not cost a dime over AED50, with the lowest starting from AED 15!! A perf gift for yourself or for your loved ones, sooo c’mon get scrollin to check ’em out!
22. Avengers ASSEMBLE and go get yourself this one of a kind Captain America AirPods Case Cover!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 18.98.
21. For all the junkie monkeys out there, these Hamburger Airpods Case covers were made exclusively for YOU!
Buy them from Amazon for AED 15.01.
20. Issa Micky Mouse clubhouse! Come inside, it’s fun inside with the Soft Silicone Mickey Mouse Airpods 1 & 2 Charging Case
Buy it for half the price from Amazon for AED 25.
19. You’ve guacc to be joking!? This Avacado AirPods Case cover is LIFEEE! A vegan symbol this one is!
Buy it for a discounted price from Amazon for AED 44.95.
18. This Despicable Me Silicone Airpod Cover sure is one in a MINION! (Lol)
Buy it from Amazon for a sweet price of AED 25.
17. Joker lovers, put on a happy face! Because these Joker AirPod Case Covers are here to crank up your day
Buy them from Amazon for AED 40… these case covers are a lil on the expensive side but, some things are worth it y’know?!
16. Anyone else getting major Moschino vibes with this one?! Add a playful twist to your AirPods case with these Fresh Cleanser Bottle Shape AirPods Case
Buy them from Amazon for AED 55.
15. Basic white girl starter pack: Starbucks Coffee Bag Airpods 1/2 Case Cover
Buy this kayooot thaing from Amazon for AED 15.
14. This is such a typical Dubai-kinda AirPod case – with its metallic gold and shiny exteriors! The Electroplated Anti-drop Charging Case is honestly the dopest case in the market right now
Buy it from Amazon for AED 23.99.
13. Don’t you already love this Iron Man AirPods Case Cover x3000?!
Buy it from Amazon for ONLY AED 22.
12. Bubble tea is an entire MOOD and so is this cute Boba Tea Themed Airpods Case
Buy this mood of a case from AED 39.42.
11. Have your fri(eye)es on this case?! Well stop thinking and just add this super cute McDonald’s French Fries Case Cover to your collection already!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 15.01.
10. Ohana means family and family means no Stitch Portable AirPods Case Cover gets left behind…
Buy this ADORBS case cover from Amazon for AED 22.
9. A perfff gift for the little ones at heart and LITERALLY the little ones as well! Shop the Unicorn Airpods Case Cover for AED 26.86
Only on Amazon.
8. Add the blue Lilo Stitch Airpod Case Cover to your collection to stitch things up a little!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 25.
7. Go classy and sassy with this Bearbrick Bear Style Skin for AirPods Charging Case
Buy it from Amazon for AED 23.
6. How could you ever go wrong with this Patrick Star Airpods Case?! BRB just going to go place an order for this ourselves…
Buy this for your SpongeBob fanatic from Amazon for AED 25.
5. Ohh Pikachu how could we possibly leave you out of this list you silly thing?? Seriously tho, how CUTE is this Pikachu Airpods Case Cover
Buy it from Amazon for AED 22.
4. A sweet little Minnie Mouse Airpods Case Cover for the sweet little Disney lover in your life…
Buy it for half the price from Amazon for AED 25.
3. …And a Monster Apple Case from Pixar’s Monsters University for your lil troublemakers…
Buy it from Amazon for AED 20…
2. Same energy but in green! Get the Green Mike Case for Apple Airpods 1 2 from Amazon nowwww!
Shop them for only AED 23.