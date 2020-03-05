7 Thoughtful Gift Ideas For Your Gal Starting From AED 12 Just Because

Any day is a good day to show your princess that you love her! These anytime gifts for your favourite lady is the perfect way to show you care. From relaxing bath-bombs to candy bouquets, gift the gal(s) in your life these special items that they are surely going to appreciate for years to come. (Prices are subjected to change depending on the demand of the item).

7. For em’ calm tea dwellers, gift them the gift of tea with Ahmad Tea Twelve Enveloped (with 20 tea bags) Any tea addict will WORSHIP you for this one! Buy it from Amazon for AED 15.02.

6. Chupa Chups Lollipop Flower Bouquet: Because bouquets speak louder than words …If bae is a fan of grand displays of affection/flowers or unique gifts then this is the ideal gift for your significant other! Wack and tasteful, just the way it’s supposed to be. Shop the Lollipop Bouquet (consisting of six irresistible flavours: strawberry, orange, apple, cherry, watermelon and lemon) on Amazon for AED 74.29.

5. Pamper your sweetheart with the Body Shop’s British Rose Beauty Bag Infused with the essence of hand-picked roses from Britain. This mini stash of bathtime treats is the perfect size to try, works great for travel and is just the thing for a thoughtful little gift. Buy it from Amazon for AED 50.

4. 6 Bath Bombs Gift Set: A subtle way of telling your girl to chill the fudge out Has bae been super busy and stressed with work or exams lately? Then these handmade and natural bath bombs made from shea and cocoa butter will put her mind and body right to ease. Because remember: a relaxed bae is a happy bae! Buy it from Amazon for AED 27.97.

3. If a simple rose gets her all flushy blushy, imagine the wonders a 24k Gold Rose would do! Give the golden rose to your real-life Belle and just watch her face light up with love and gleee! That priceless expression will be all the words you need. Buy it from Amazon for AED 11.98.

2. I LOVE YOU Rose Gold Necklace: Cus’ duhhhh nothing says ‘I love you’ like jewelry Down from AED 199, you can now get your hands on it from Amazon for AED 24.95.