7 Thoughtful Gift Ideas For Your Gal Starting From AED 12 Just Because
7. For em’ calm tea dwellers, gift them the gift of tea with Ahmad Tea Twelve Enveloped (with 20 tea bags)
Any tea addict will WORSHIP you for this one! Buy it from Amazon for AED 15.02.
6. Chupa Chups Lollipop Flower Bouquet: Because bouquets speak louder than words
…If bae is a fan of grand displays of affection/flowers or unique gifts then this is the ideal gift for your significant other! Wack and tasteful, just the way it’s supposed to be.
Shop the Lollipop Bouquet (consisting of six irresistible flavours: strawberry, orange, apple, cherry, watermelon and lemon) on Amazon for AED 74.29.
5. Pamper your sweetheart with the Body Shop’s British Rose Beauty Bag
Infused with the essence of hand-picked roses from Britain. This mini stash of bathtime treats is the perfect size to try, works great for travel and is just the thing for a thoughtful little gift. Buy it from Amazon for AED 50.
4. 6 Bath Bombs Gift Set: A subtle way of telling your girl to chill the fudge out
Has bae been super busy and stressed with work or exams lately? Then these handmade and natural bath bombs made from shea and cocoa butter will put her mind and body right to ease.
Because remember: a relaxed bae is a happy bae! Buy it from Amazon for AED 27.97.
3. If a simple rose gets her all flushy blushy, imagine the wonders a 24k Gold Rose would do!
Give the golden rose to your real-life Belle and just watch her face light up with love and gleee! That priceless expression will be all the words you need. Buy it from Amazon for AED 11.98.
2. I LOVE YOU Rose Gold Necklace: Cus’ duhhhh nothing says ‘I love you’ like jewelry
Down from AED 199, you can now get your hands on it from Amazon for AED 24.95.
1. Being in a relationship, you’ll know by now that girls LOVE unisex perfumes and perfumes for men so show her that you pay attention and get her the OG One by Calvin Klein Unisex Perfume
The best of the best notes (such as mandarin orange, papaya, bergamot, cardamom, nutmeg, lily-of-the-valley, sandalwood, amber and etc.) blended in one gives you this heavenly citrus aromatic fragrance. If perfumes are the way to go then you can never go wrong with this one!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 55.55.