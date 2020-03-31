Look At Life Beyond Earth Through These 4 High-Tech Telescopes For A Little Escapism
Stuck at home with nothing to do? Time to unleash your inner Galileo and pick up on a new hobby!
Uncover all the mysteries of the universe, Milky Ways, galaxies, planets, over 100 billion stars and etc. that you can’t see from the naked eye with the help of these 4 wonderful telescopes. Spot meteor showers, shooting stars and so much more all night long.
Keep yourself or your kiddos busy with these fab optical instruments that will get your curiosity running and insta flooding (because of all the cool space pics you’ll be getting to capture with these telescopes)!
4. This portable telescope is a treat to budding space troopers, plus it comes with a smartphone eyepiece adapter to take pics of all the great ‘out of this world’ discoveries that you make
Promising reviews:
“I bought this as a gift for my son. I finally found something interesting to have his attention. He will keep saying Galileo when he saw the telescope. He knows Galileo always shows with a telescope in pictures of books. So easy to carry with you for the camping trip or another outdoor trip. Great to watch birds and other animals in this product. Image is clear. There are two different sizes of a lens. Choose the correct one depends on the distance of the observing object.”
“I bought this as a birthday gift for my 5-year-old son – his first foray into space. It is very easy to set up with the instructions, works well and it has the part to attach phone so we can take pictures. Comes with a backpack, scope, two different lenses and a tripod. Good starter telescope. Super happy with it!”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 397.
3. Mini astronomers can look out to space through this Telescope by DoubleSun! Plus this one comes with a smartphone eyepiece adapter as well, so space explorers can capture it all
Promising review:
“This telescope was for my 10-year-old granddaughter who loves it! It comes very tidily packed in a backpack so she can take it on trips to the mountains or beach –her parents say it has very good viewing abilities.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 407.
2. This Monocular Telescope provides is PERF for all outdoor enthusiasts, great for sightseeing, hiking, climbing, bird/wildlife watching and other outdoor activities!! A BRILL telescope for all the curious cats out there…
Promising review:
“Cheap price with good quality!”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 52.99.
1. This Celestron PowerSeeker Telescope issa quick and easy no-tool setup
Which also comes with slow-motion controls for smooth tracking.
Promising review:
“Good for the price .. crispy images.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 379.