NOT For Muggles! These 18 Harry Potter Collectables Are For Wizards And Pureblood Fans ONLY

Not owning a Harry Potter collectable and claiming to be a Potterhead is an offence of the highest degree in the wizarding world and you WILL be punished by the ministry for your deceitful actions. Although, we here at Lovin Dubai have a quick fix for all those fans who still don’t own any Harry Potter merch! It’s time to recap on all the eight Harry Pottaahh movies whilst donning your fave HP tee, or waving around your elderly wand, or even better – by dressing up in the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry’s uniform from head to toe!! Be up to no good plotting your pranks on all those muggles with these 18 magical Harry Potter collectable merch!!

Literally YOU after you’ve gotten your hands on these siriusly cool HP merch!!

18. The Harry Potter Coffee Mug: Expresso patronaaa… whatta magical way to start your day! #Facts!!! Buy it from Amazon for AED 12.

17. Wear the Deathly Hallows Symbol Unisex Tee and represent the three Deathly Hallows wherever you go… after all, whatever could be more deadly than your Potterhead swag?! *wink* Buy it from Amazon for AED 64.80.

16. It’s wicked fast this one! Only buy the Collectible Quidditch Set if you DARE!! Promising review: “I really love the trunk…so many complained that it was too small, I was hoping for something smaller. Having bought Running Press products in the past, most were smaller than expected so I was surprised at the size of this. Although it was bigger than I was thinking it would be it still works for displaying my Harry Potter and Draco Quidditch player Funkos.” Buy it from Amazon for AED 77.07.

15. When has a wizard like you ever been up to any good anyway?! And bloody sure you won’t be in this Harry Potter Up to No Good Top T-Shirt… that comes with free stickers (yay) A crop top that will totally have all the Cedric Diggorys of Dubai running after you!! Promising review: “Definitely one of the best crop tops I’ve worn. The material is super soft to the skin and cuts off at a flattering place.” Buy it from Amazon for AED 78.

14. If you know that you’re a Gryffindor at heart then this Harry Potter Hoodie with pockets and free stickers is for YOU!! “You might belong in Gryffindor, Where dwell the brave at heart.” Promising review: “Ordered for my 9yo grandson for his upcoming birthday, he a huge Harry Potter fan. The hoodie looks great, the Gryffindor logo is nicely printed. The fabric is nice quality and it is well made. Priced right too. And bonus, it came with 2 nice stickers. I know my grandson will love this hoodie.” Buy it from Amazon for AED 99.

13. If you are mysteriously obsessed with the theme song of Harry Potter then this mini Engraved Wooden HP Music Box is here to play Hedwig’s theme song nonstop for you! Buy it from Amazon for AED 25.35.

12. This Adult Harry Potter Glasses and Lightning Bolt Tee makes for the perf chill time shirt and a blimey good gift! Promising review: “I wore this to Harry Potter World in Florida and it was such a great addition to my outfit. LOVE!” Buy it from Amazon for AED 65.

11. Never miss the train to Hogwarts again with this Platform 9 3/4 Harry Potter Door Decor wall sticker bringing the magical secret passage to your home itself!! Buy it from Amazon for AED 29.58.

10. Anyone else levitating with joy after getting a load of this one?! This ULTIMATE HP fandom set comes with 4 jewellery pieces! Three necklaces (a Deathly Hallows, Golden Snitch and Time Turner chains) plus a Golden Snitch bracelet and HP tempo tattoos. Don’t know about you, but I sure am adding this to my cart atm!! Buy the full set from Amazon for ONLY AED 49.99.

9. If you’re not looking to get the whole set then this stand-alone Hermione Time Turner Hourglass Golden Pendant Necklace is also itching to be worn by you! Promising review: “The chain goes just beyond your collar bone like a normal necklace. You can replace it with a longer chain if you want. The pendant is huge.” Buy it from Amazon for AED 18.99 (down from AED 70).

8. This HP 3D graphic sweatshirt is siriusly GOALS (lol)!! Buy it from Amazon for AED 139.

7. You are NEVER too told to be walking around in the Hogwarts Uniform!! Choose from your size and fave house and get carting Time to do a lil role-playin’ and have some good ‘ole fashioned fan fun. Promising review: “Love this product. So accurate and fun.” Buy it from Amazon for AED 110 (down from AED 229).

6. You don’t have to be a Dark Wizard, Death Eater, or even a Slytherin to appreciate the Dark Arts! This deluxe kit includes: A keepsake box with a moulded Death Eater mask embedded into the top, and closing latch, a 176-page replica of Tom Riddle’s diary (featuring Dark Arts quotes descriptions of the 7 Horcruxes, and photos and illustrations throughout, with plenty of space for writing), a series of the messages between Harry Potter and Tom Riddle (as seen in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets), a Basilisk fang pen and metallic-ink stickers. Promising review: “This set was so fun. Very nice quality, not cheaply made. Was a great purchase!” Buy it from Amazon for AED 102.66.

5. *Cue the haunting Harry Potter theme song*! Just turn the lever on this Harry Potter Black Edition Classic Music Box and fill up the room with your all-time-fave HP tune Promising review: “Works as described. The sound is pretty good. Considering the price it’s a good purchase.” Buy it from Amazon for AED 43.

4. The movies might have ended a long time ago, but its memories live on with this Harry Potter Pensieve Memory Set Inspired by the mystical Pensieve concept from the films, The Harry Potter Pensieve Memory Set includes, an ultra-deluxe 176-page book (with Pensieve dish embedded into the cover containing a misty liquid effect), quotes from the Harry Potter films throughout, an 8-inch Dumbledore wand pen (ink tube is replaceable), two memory vials fashioned after those seen in the films and a keepsake box with a closing latch Promising review: “What a beautiful item. The bottles are plastic, but I don’t mind because I’m not really going to be storing memories in them! My daughter is going to love it. The wand/pen is cool and the gold packaging is great to look at although the box is a bit cheap looking and the laminate on the back is coming off a bit, but other than that it is really an awesome item… I’d buy it again for sure.” Buy it from Amazon for AED 101.60.

3. The Elderly Wand safeguarded in an Ollivander’s Box: The most powerful wand in the whole world that can fight off the Death Eaters with a flick of a wrist Promising review: I bought this for my daughter as a Christmas gift. The quality and craftsmanship is very impressive. I imagine this is as close as possible to the same wands used in the movies. She and I are huge Harry Potter fans. She loves collectables and this wand did not disappoint. I’m actually very jealous lol! I also bought the Harry Potter wand and was equally impressed. I will be buying more wands to add to her collection. Buy the most powerful wand in the world from Amazon for AED 244.94.

2. Test who’s the ULTIMATE Potterhead among your friends with this Harry Potter House Poker Gaming Cards Buy it from Amazon for AED 28.