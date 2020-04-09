Get The Hollywood Treatment Everyday With This Adored And High-Tech ‘Touch’ Makeup Mirror

With a touch mirror and all, we’re living in exciting times people (apart from the corona stuff going on)!!

This boujee mirror is the talk of the town right now fam. A mirror that looks like it’s straight outta the movie Devil Wears Prada with all its glam and glitz.

Being the future of mirrors, this LED illuminating mirror doesn’t just light up to give you the perfect selfie light but is also responsive to touch, which means with just a single tap you can choose to either zoom into your face or adjust the brightness and the temp of your new A-class mirror.

Be living out your snow-white mirror fantasies with this responsive mirror… it won’t talk back but it’ll do for now!