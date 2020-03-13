6 Home Theatre Systems That Give Proper Cinema Vibes

Making it to the movies can actually be such a hassle if you don’t live near a mall (which let’s face is a rare situation in Dubai), so why deal with the fuss of booking and cabbing it down to the nearest theatre when you can put together your very own HOME THEATRE SYSTEM and stream all your faves from the comfort of your home itself. #Sceneeeee!

Just throw in a good quality projector, a blank wall or a clear projection screen, some pillows, a cosy blankey and some snacks of course, round up the squad and thas your weekend plan SORTED! Cus’ who wants to be out and about the city during flu season anyway??

So we’ve put together some home theatre ‘starter-pack’ options for you to get choosing from, so pick one that suits your budget and space and transform your crib into a mini cinema hall!