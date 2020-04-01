Illuminate Your Work Space With These Slick 7 Side Table Lamps
Have yourself a bright study to inspire bright ideas!
Not all of us were prepared to have our work lives shifted to the confinement of our homes, and with the WFH life comes the many struggles of not having the appropriate work equipment to keep us free of distractions.
Take full advantage of these 7 stylish LED lamps if you’re a nighttime reader, night owl, a student with loads of coursework, or just have to stay up late to finish writing off those emails and presentations. These energy-efficient lamps will only light up your space and keep you from disturbing the rest of your fam members.
7. This LED touch, clip-on desk lamp, just maybe the most convenient desk light evaaa friends!
This USB rechargeable lamp produces natural and flickering light that will not hurt or strain your eyes. There are 3 modes of light. You can adjust the brightness simply by tapping the switch.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 39.99 (down from AED 59.99).
6. You can now read your fave book all night without having to hear complaints about turning off the lights with this Foldable Touch Study Lamp (with 3 levels of brightness woop)
Promising review:
“This is way better than I actually expected it. It’s tiny and flexible so I can literally put it anywhere at any time. The amount of light will not light up your room but it’s good enough to read and the battery is also quite decent. I’ve been using it for more than a week now on a daily basis and I’m loving it.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 50 (down from AED 98.45).
5. This black flexi gooseneck LED reading lamp is as modern as they come! Dimmable, with a clamp and a timer, this lamp is honestly a work desk essential sis
Perfectly suitable for residential and commercial locations.
Promising review:
“Good. Works well. Doesn’t heat.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 41.99.
4. Simply touch the switch on this flexi non-flickering Light Stand to adjust the brightness to any of the 7 modes…
Promising review:
“I like this lamp, it’s Absolutely buying advice, the light is adjustable in three colours modes, it’s very comfortable for the eye is chargeable, I use it also as room light when I m not setting on my desktop thank you too much.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 89.90.
3. There’s a light for every mood with this 10-level brightness-adjustable LED Clamp Desk Lamp
Promising review:
“It’s as described. For such a price, it exceeded my expectations. Really cool, very good quality, and flexible. Love it.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 45.99.
2. This new age 1000001-in-one multifunctional lamp is the definition of 2020!! It’s got an inbuilt calendar, alarm clock, thermometer, clock, 18 LED lights plus it’s adjustable!
We’ll take one here, please.
Promising review:
“Thanks, it helped me a lot while studying.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 59.99.
1. This petit foldable 24 LED Sensitive Touch Lamp is cute enough to place on your kids’ study desk and convenient enough to carry around with you during business trips to ensure a bright workspace no matter where work takes you!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 27.15.