Thank Us Later For These 8 iPhone Tempered Screen Protectors Under AED25
Right now with all the workshops, service centres, stores, malls being temporarily closed, you really can NOT afford to leave your iPhone unprotected and exposed to the dangers of your clutz hands.
Safeguard your iPhone with these brilliantly strong tempered glass screen protectors (under AED25), to ensure that your phone is safe from any damage when it slips out of your butterfingers or gets scratched from your keys!!
Got major temper issues? Then you deffo need to get yourself one of these iPhone screen protectors ASAP!
8. This scratch-resistant tempered glass screen protector is for iPhone X and iPhone XS features a multi-layer coating, that provides with the ultimate touchscreen accuracy and responsiveness
Promising review:
“Angelcare Tempered Glass is the best protector for my iPhone, I notice one thing that this glass protector is really important for my iPhone and it makes my phone safe. this tempered glass protector is also case friendly for my phone. I highly recommend it.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 14.99 (down from AED 50.00).
7. This case-friendly screen protector for iPhone 11 Pro Max is also compatible with the iPhone XS Max
The screen protector features a slim display protector and prevents your iPhone screen getting all messy from oily fingerprints.
Promising review:
“High Quality for the price. Clean fit, with smooth curved edges. No holes or cut-outs for the Face ID, which is a nice option to prevent dust and debris collection around the corners. Overall Satisfied. Will Buy again if the current one breaks.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 10.97 (down from AED 12).
6. ‘Tis a 9H hard scratch-proof screen protector to keep your iPhone 11 Pro Max and iPhone XS Max all nice and safeguarded
Buy it from Amazon for AED 17.
5. Get 2 Anti-Scratch with Alignment Frame Screen Protectors (an heir and a spare) for the iPhone 11 Pro
Promising review:
“This is about the best screen protector I have seen in recent years. It comes packed with the fixing tool and fits perfectly well on the phone without smudges or misalignment.”
Buy the pack of 2 from Amazon for AED 25.
(Choose screen protectors for iPhones 6, 6s, 7, 8/6P, 6sP, 7P, 8P/11 Pro/11 Pro Max/Xs Max/X, Xs/XR from this brand as well)
4. This full-cover tempered glass is compatible with iPhone XS and iPhone X (basically for 5.8-inch screens)
Promising review:
“High-quality glass compared to similar brands. Have it for some months now still without scratches or cracks.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 12.47 (down from AED 80.25).
3. Bae can’t sneak a peek into your private WhatsApp messages anymore with this Privacy Screen Protector For iPhone 11/ iPhone XR!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 25.95 (down from AED 39.99).
2. If you have an iPhone 6 or 6S then you’ll want to get this (pack of 2) Clear Glass Screen Protectors, that are ultra-clear HD with 99.9% transparency to allow an optimal, natural viewing experience!
Promising review:
“Good Quality, Good Price, Easy to Install, As described.”
Buy the pack of 2 from Amazon for AED 14.99.
1. Get this Edge-to-Edge FULL COVERAGE Black Tempered Glass Screen for iPhones 6, 6s, 7 and 8 to have your smartphone safeguarded from head to toe!
Promising review:
“I love these full coverage screen protectors with the black around the outside so they blend in with my phone. It was easy to apply without any bubbles and it virtually disappears once it’s applied, coming within 1-2 mm of the edge of the phone. Unfortunately, I already chipped the corner of mine, but I’m putting up with it for as long as I can before using another one. I’m glad it comes with more than one in the package, though.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 17.