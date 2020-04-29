Kris Fade May Have Just Found The Perfect Hobby During This Stay At Home Season

Dubai’s very own celeb Kris Fade constantly makes headlines for his work, humour, pranks, trendsetting antics and thoughtful messages that he keeps sending out to Dubai peeps, and this time the man is making headlines for setting yet ANOTHER trend in the city.

Taking to his official IG handle (@krisfade), Fade shared a couple of fulfilled stories of himself acing some pretty impressive ball tricks and scoring an epic basket as his two cheerleaders (Noushie and Kiki) can be heard cheering him on in the background.

With his stories being up for less than 24-hours, the radio host has already influenced practically every sports savvy in the city to get on the net and order themselves a portable basketball kit to get in some slam dunks of their own.

Looks like trendsetter FADE has done it again!