Kris Fade May Have Just Found The Perfect Hobby During This Stay At Home Season
Kris Fade May Have Just Found The Perfect Hobby During This Stay At Home Season
Dubai’s very own celeb Kris Fade constantly makes headlines for his work, humour, pranks, trendsetting antics and thoughtful messages that he keeps sending out to Dubai peeps, and this time the man is making headlines for setting yet ANOTHER trend in the city.
Taking to his official IG handle (@krisfade), Fade shared a couple of fulfilled stories of himself acing some pretty impressive ball tricks and scoring an epic basket as his two cheerleaders (Noushie and Kiki) can be heard cheering him on in the background.
With his stories being up for less than 24-hours, the radio host has already influenced practically every sports savvy in the city to get on the net and order themselves a portable basketball kit to get in some slam dunks of their own.
Looks like trendsetter FADE has done it again!
6. This Mini Basketball Hoop is the perfect way to practice your 3 pointers or free throws without committing to a full game on the court. Set it up in your bedroom, basement, playroom, or at the office to save yourself zoning out during a Zoom meeting…
With a shatterproof backboard, and ultra-durable, 8 loop net, it can handle the swoosh of powerful athletes, and the rough and tumble play of kids.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 150.30.
5. The Adjustable Basketball Hoop Stand is easy to install and remove, and it is portable, which is perfect for indoor and outdoor use. Plus, the basketball board is strong and easy to clean!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 134.80.
4. Dubai-ans are rushing to get their hands on this Pro Basketball with Mini Hoop! An excellent indoor hoop to keep your basketball passion alive!
So much traffic on this product that’s it’s already sold out by most sellers.
Promising review:
“The best and the worse gift I could have ever bought!
My son loves it and has been playing with it ever since he got it. We hooked it to his bedroom door. You should be asking yourself why did I say the worse gift if he loves it so much? Simple, because the only thing I hear in my house ever since we bought this is the bang bang bang bang noise of the ball against the floor and the door since he has not stopped playing! Good quality hook, the ball was perfect too. Really good durable product”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 453.98.
3. Set this Adjustable and Portable Basketball System in your backyard to enjoy spending some quality time shooting hoops with your fam and kiddos
Promising review:
“Kids love this, can’t get them inside! Fantastic quality, height adjustable, easily moved yet sturdy when playing. We will use this for a long time.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 850 (down from AED 1,250).
2. This Wall-mounted Hanging Basketball Net comes with a heavy-duty basketball rim, that is built to last and won’t break off easily.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 95.50 (down from AED 288).
1. Parents are also rushing to get their kiddos this Mini Indoor Adjustable Basketball Stand to keep ’em busy this study-from-home period!
This super-affordable basketball stand is exclusively for the enjoyment of kids, as the stand reaches a max of 160cm only.
Promising review:
“Very good quality for this price. Kids are enjoying.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 65.
Urmmm just don’t end up smacking your pets when shooting some hoops tho… people are okay to smack… just kidding… obv.