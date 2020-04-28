Learn The Ropes On How To Grow Rich Organically With The Help Of These 5 OG Books

Some of the many tips given in the book:

• Think long-term

• Live below your means

• Plan ahead with a fully diversified portfolio (except international stocks, more on this below)

• Invest in Vanguards low-cost index funds

Promising review:

“Hands down one of the best financial books I’ve ever read or heard about. If I could gift a copy of it to every single graduate, I would. This book is like listening to a sage friend who has endured decades of ‘playing / timing’ the market and concluded there is an easier way. Not only is this friend willing to share the way, it’s is not even a scam or get rich quick scheme. It is a straightforward, achievable process: avoid/eliminate debt, spend less than you earn, invest in low-cost index funds, and then do NOTHING. Simply sit back and wait for the magic of time and compound interest to do the rest. This means you no longer have to worry about the next stock market crash or try to find the next Apple or bitcoin. JL Collins introduced me to the concept of F- You money (which I now call F- Yeah money thanks to ProudMoney.com). About two years ago, when I realized I had F- Yeah money, it transformed the way I approached work. Meetings were no longer stressful, crises of the day seemed ridiculous. A year ago, I moved to part-time. This year, I’m thrilled to report that both my husband and I have just early retired at 45 and 47 respectively. I attribute a lot of this to reading this book. I gave me the facts I needed to believe we had hit our number and would be just fine. Albert Einstein called compound interest is the most powerful force in the universe and the greatest mathematical discovery of all time. I say the knowledge of FIRE (financial independence retire early) gives compound interest a run for its money. Read this book then give it to someone struggling or boasting about this stock or that one. It truly can change your life.”