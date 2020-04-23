3 Pizza Makers For If The Delivery Man Is Wrongly Starting To Judge

If you’ve been ordering waaaayy too many takeout pizzas lately, then there is a high chance that the delivery man is judging you, the resto is judging you and that you are judging you. So to put a stop to all the judging and get yourself a pizza maker.

Plus the pizza making skill will come in handy you know… especially now that you can’t resto-hop around Dubai anytime soon to scout out your fave pizza.

Also, how much would your fam love you for making them their fave homemade pizzas this Ramadan?? We’re guessing VERY!

Don’t be like Spongebob…

Be like Pizzarella. Who can’t just make pizzas but can also make a whole darn pizza gown as well!

(P.S. The coupon “AMAZON15” is valid for new customers till the 30th of this month with a maximum discount of AED 50.)