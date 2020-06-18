Lovin Dubai X Anghami: The Official Top 30 Dubai Music Chart – June 18
Sick of listening to the same tracks on repeat, but struggle to find the latest hits? Well struggle no more, friends, this launch has got you!
Lovin has teamed up with Anghami to bring you a weekly Top 30 Music Chart, made up of Dubai’s most-streamed tracks. Sure, music is everywhere, but these are the tunes Dubai is listening to! And you’ll find a new one here every week.
Give this a blast! The mix of songs that’ll take you up, down, and everything in between. Big hits, small hits, hits that are ’bout to be big hits and alternative sounds you need in your life. From local and regional to international tracks, plucked from Anghami, fresh for a Dubai audience.
30. Gharib El Hob (Intro of Forsa Tanya Series), Ramy Sabry
29. Toosie Slide, Drake
28. Sheraton, Marwan Moussa
27. Zay Manty, Amr Diab
26. Ma Tghebchi Thawani, Wael Jassar
25. Btaaref Shuur, Adham Nabulsi
24.Gheeb, Fadl Chaker
23. Stuck with U, Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber
22. Chocolata Say7a Gowa Cake, Hassan Shakosh, Omar Kamal
21. Wenta Maaya (feat. Cheb Khaled, Abdel Fattah Grini & Balti), Tamer Hosny
20. Snow On Tha Bluff, J. Cole
19. Millionaire (Intro of B 100 Wesh Series), El Madfaagya
18. Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat), Jawsh 685 x Jason Derulo
17. Sour Candy, Lady Gaga & BLACKPINK
16. Mahrgan Bent Elgeran (feat. Omar Kamal), Hassan Shakosh
15. Hafzek Aan Ghayeb (Al Saher Series Intro), Joseph Attieh
14. TKN, ROSALÍA & Travis Scott
13. Rain On Me, Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
12. Jeetni Maksour, Assala Nasri
11. Sonet El Hayah (feat. Hussain Al Jassmi), Orange Egypt
10. TROLLZ (with Nicki Minaj), 6ix9ine, Nicki Minaj
9. Oud El Batal (feat. Omar Kamal), Hassan Shakosh
8. Enta Zaalan Meni, Eyad Tannous
7. Running On My Mind, Ali Gatie
6. GOOBA, 6ix9ine
5. Ana Weyak, Ziad Bourji
4. Money In My Bank (Radio Edit), Rodge
3. Khat Ahmar, Joseph Attieh
2. Ana Lamma Bheb, Amjad Jomaa
1. Hathi Ente W Hatha Ana, Adham Nabulsi
