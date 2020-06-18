د . إAEDSRر . س

Lovin Dubai X Anghami: The Official Top 30 Dubai Music Chart – June 18

Sick of listening to the same tracks on repeat, but struggle to find the latest hits? Well struggle no more, friends, this launch has got you!

Lovin has teamed up with Anghami to bring you a weekly Top 30 Music Chart, made up of Dubai’s most-streamed tracks. Sure, music is everywhere, but these are the tunes Dubai is listening to! And you’ll find a new one here every week.

Give this a blast! The mix of songs that’ll take you up, down, and everything in between. Big hits, small hits, hits that are ’bout to be big hits and alternative sounds you need in your life. From local and regional to international tracks, plucked from Anghami, fresh for a Dubai audience.

30. Gharib El Hob (Intro of Forsa Tanya Series), Ramy Sabry

29. Toosie Slide, Drake

 

28. Sheraton, Marwan Moussa

 

27. Zay Manty, Amr Diab

26. Ma Tghebchi Thawani, Wael Jassar

25. Btaaref Shuur, Adham Nabulsi

 

24.Gheeb, Fadl Chaker

 

23. Stuck with U, Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber

 

22. Chocolata Say7a Gowa Cake, Hassan Shakosh, Omar Kamal

 

21. Wenta Maaya (feat. Cheb Khaled, Abdel Fattah Grini & Balti), Tamer Hosny

 

20. Snow On Tha Bluff, J. Cole

 

19. Millionaire (Intro of B 100 Wesh Series), El Madfaagya

18. Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat), Jawsh 685 x Jason Derulo

17. Sour Candy, Lady Gaga & BLACKPINK

16. Mahrgan Bent Elgeran (feat. Omar Kamal), Hassan Shakosh

 

15. Hafzek Aan Ghayeb (Al Saher Series Intro), Joseph Attieh

14. TKN, ROSALÍA & Travis Scott

13. Rain On Me, Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

12. Jeetni Maksour, Assala Nasri

11. Sonet El Hayah (feat. Hussain Al Jassmi), Orange Egypt

10. TROLLZ (with Nicki Minaj), 6ix9ine, Nicki Minaj

9. Oud El Batal (feat. Omar Kamal), Hassan Shakosh

8. Enta Zaalan Meni, Eyad Tannous

7. Running On My Mind, Ali Gatie

6. GOOBA, 6ix9ine

5. Ana Weyak, Ziad Bourji

4. Money In My Bank (Radio Edit), Rodge

3. Khat Ahmar, Joseph Attieh

 

2. Ana Lamma Bheb, Amjad Jomaa

1. Hathi Ente W Hatha Ana, Adham Nabulsi

Tunes are nothing with a slick sound system

Need inspo’ for a head-turner home system?

Go hard or go home with a B-E-A-utifulllll piece of equipment; the Sonos Sub The Wireless Subwoofer for Deep Bass in black.

Featuring a break-the-bank price tag of AED2,890, this is made for those with a serious interest in sound and design combined.

Latest free music anytime, anywhere on Anghami here

