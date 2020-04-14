MAJOR Throwback To The Early ’90s With These 5 Game Boys

Staying couped up at home is making us reminisce the good ‘ole days, posting throwback videos and making the best of look back over our childhood albums.

And how can a 90’s kid talk about reminiscing and not be reminded of the simple days of Yo-Yos, Tamagotchis, Walkmans and well Game Boys!!

Back in the days owning a Game Boy in school was like a free pass to sit with the popular kids right away. Game Boys had this iconic murky screens and a chunky physical design that a lot of the present gaming gadgets have evolved from and have been inspired by.

Here are 5 Game Boys that will have you reminiscing your childhood like never before!