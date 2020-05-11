Maz Hakim’s Flawless Ramadan Looks Will Have You Wanting To Up Your Glam This Eid

“I miss the smell of bukhoor, wearing the silky abaya, flowing as I walked through a Ramadan tent.”

Maz Hakim from 104.4 Virgin Radio Dubai, has us all reminiscing the magic of last year’s Ramadan with her funfilled throwback video to last year’s festivities.

This time of the year is usually when the whole country comes to life with lights, lanterns, HENNA, fashion, gatherings, family outings, shopping sprees and most importantly the many beautifully held Sahoors… alas, which have all been subdued for the time being because of the ongoing global pandemic.

ALTHOUGH, not only does the stunning presenter’s video take us back to the good ‘ole pre-corona days, it also gives us MAJOR Ramadan/Eid outfit goals. Her on-fleek modest looks will have you wanting to go all out and glam up for the upcoming Eid holidays.

…Because there’s no better feeling in this world than of dolling up and feeling your best whilst being surrounded by your loved ones.

(Eid al-Fitr is all set to begin on the eve of Saturday, May 23).