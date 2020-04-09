This Slick Mini Wireless Iron Is The FUTURE!! And Anyone Who Says Otherwise Is Lying

The future is here peoples!

If this Mini Cordless Ironing Machine has anything to do with it, you will NEVER go out looking like a hot mess ever again. Straightening out even the toughest of all creases on any kinda fabric, this wireless iron will have your back wherever you are. Literally. Because of it’s lightweight and compact design, you can carry this mini iron around with you on your travels, business trips, staycations, meetings, shoots, practically anywhere and everywhere.

A true investment, this wireless handheld iron comes with three-speed temperature adjustment, a comfy grip, long-lasting battery and a 30-second speed heating feature. I mean… I want to start doing laundry just to use this iron.

Now, look sharp all day, erraday!