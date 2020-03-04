SHOOK! 12 Elegant And Modest Dresses Under AED100 Just In Time For Ramadan

The holy month of Ramadan is approaching fast and how. Being only a month away, Dubai peeps have already started planning their OOTDs for all the auspicious functions and brands are scurrying all over the place to release their Ramadan collections ASAP just in time for April. We all know, this is the time of the year when designers (usually) hike up the prices of their embroidered kaftans and abayas, leaving a huge hole in your wallet once your done shopping for your Ramadan essentials. So here is a round up of all the pocket-friendly yet oh-so-fabulous kaftan and modest maxi dresses that will surely make you the centre of attraction in all the upcoming and much-awaited Iftaar and Suhur dinners. (Prices are subjected to change depending on the demand of the item).

12. Electrify your friends and fam in this Formal Lady Long Sleeve Evening Party Robe at just about any Iftar party Look at this high-class dark blue long-sleeved maxi number. Tasteful and so, so elegant we just can not! Choose from three different colours from Amazon for AED77.99.

11. Easy breezy with this sweetheart Retro Maxi Kaftan Cocktail Party Dress The prints, the material, the loose flowy fit and the navy shade! UGHH this retro-inspired kaftan is a winner in every way! PRO TIP: Loose fit dresses + Iftar parties = Eat however much you want and your bloated belly will never see the light of day… you are welcome! Buy this beauty from Amazon for AED64.79.

10. Sport a simple and lovely look this Ramadan with this Boho Vintage Floral Printed O-Neck Flare Sundress Prim, proper and graceful for daily wear as well as evening wear. Plus it can make for an ideal gift for your lady love too! Buy it from Amazon for AED49.90.

9. Same energy here with Floral-Printed Holiday Maxi Dress So feminine and pweeettyy! Own the holy month of Ramadan with this girly botanical number that will fit you like a glove. Buy it from Amazon for AED39.06.

8. Body-hugging yet stretchy with pockets?! What is this sorcery?? Women’s V Neck Long Sleeve Swing Maxi Dress with Pockets you have impressed us a great deal Just belt it up and pair it with some shmancy stilettos and you’re good to go to any dinner/party/wedding/photoshoot with this all-rounder maxi dress. Plus, remember it’s got pockets, so that makes posing for pictures a billion times less awks! *Pheww* Buy it from Amazon for AED58.85.

7. Tinkerbell is that you all grown up?! Anyone else getting total tinkie vibes from this Laced Evening Party Dress With Patchworks Paint the town green with your pixie dust as you prance around in your lacey and detailed kaftan dress. Buy the dress from Amazon for AED83.09.

6. With only 2 more left in stock, you better hurry to get your hands on this Red Chiffon Casual Dress Down from 264 bucks to AED58.32, get this classy chiffon only on Amazon!

5. Show admires that they should be thankful and praying for only YOU this Ramadan with this Elegant Organza Lace Star Embroidery Evening Dress Add a little sparkle everywhere you go with this white dreamy embroidered evening dress. Top it with a heavy shawl for a dash of regalness to the ootd! Buy this starry heartthrob of a dress from Amazon for AED99.90.

4. Did someone say royalty?? Well that’s all people will be thinking after seeing you in this Long Sleeved Lace Stitching Maxi Dress ALL rise for the queen! Look and feel like a lady boss in this royal blue, floral printed maxi dress. Buy it from Amazon for AED59.98.

3. Will anyone even be looking at the buffet spread if you walk into the room in that Red Ball Gown Evening Dress?! We don’t think so… A lacey dream this one is. They should probably name this dress ‘the strawberry cheesecake’ dress because c’mon, this ball gown just may be sweeter than the actual dessert. Buy this for AED87.00 from Amazon.

2. A hubba hubba! Kinda awestruck with this Diamond Printed Mopping Robe But the only mopping that this dress will be doing is of the tears from all the haters cus this fabu dress is a total STEAL! Buy this ensemble from Amazon for AED69.99.