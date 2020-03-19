4 Mother’s Day Gifts That Your Momma Deserves After The Torture You’ve Put Her Through
C’mon after all that you’ve put your mommy dearest through with your teenage ‘phases’ and many, many demands, don’t you think it’s about time she gets a lil something back from you too, you ungrateful egg?!
So go ahead and take your pick from these four gorgeous and evergreen Mother’s Day accessories, that will have your mumz weeping at the sweet gesture!
*Her reaction to when her ungrateful child finally gifts her something NICE for Mother’s Day*
(Which is on Saturday, March 21 btw… bet you didn’t even know that)
4. Add a little sparkle to her life with this Pandora Women’s Silver Cubic Zirconia Bracelet
Buy it from Amazon for AED 335.23 (down from AED 409).
3. Why gift her with something ordinary, when you can gift her a designer Michael Kors Rose Gold watch at the best possible rate EVERRRR!!
Promising review:
“Bought as a gift, review for 3month usage, ver elegant and original product. No issues till now.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 513.15 (down from AED 680).
2. Nothing says ‘I Love You Mommyyyyy’ like this Pandora Women 925 Silver Bracelet
Promising review:
“It’s a beautiful bracelet and authentic.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 236.88 (down from AED 289).
1. Dazzle your momma bear with this Fossil Women’s Riley Quartz Two-Tone Stainless Steel Chronograph Watch
Have her wrists lookin’ like a million bucks!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 325.67 (down from AED 660).