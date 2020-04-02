Time For Some Serious Pillow Talk With These 6 Hotel-Level Comfy Pillows

Can’t really squeeze in the time for a staycation right now?! No problemooooo, just bring the staycation to you sis.

If you’re used to living out of a suitcase and practically jumping from one hotel to the other, this self-isolating period can get a little jittery for you. And the one comforting thing that you NEED right now to calm those wanderlust jitters is a nice plush, fluffy HOTEL PILLOW.

How can you go back to sleep on your ordinary pillow, when you’ve had a taste of the cosy hotel pillow life?! So add some of these comfy, cloudy pillows to your bed and dose off as if you’re staying in a 7-star suite at the Burj.