If You’re Bored In The House Then Get Yourself These Ping Pong Kits To Unbore Yourself

If you’re bored in the house and in the house bored, then watchu doin’ son?! There’s so much to do, learn… play!!

Take this extra downtime at your lovely home and learn the table tennis tricks to catch your friends off guard during your next ping pong rally.

*You* after taking down all your friends one ping pong match at a time!