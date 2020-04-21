د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Presenting The Ultimate Hot Tub: Cuz The Jacuzzi Life Misses You As Much As YOU Miss The Jacuzzi Life

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

The Jacuzzi Life Misses You As Much As YOU Miss The Jacuzzi Life

Can you hear the Jacuzzi gods calling out your name? Asking you to come back and enjoy the hot water… underwater massaging jets, the sensational hydrotherapy and the calming sounds going blubllublublub.

If you’ve suddenly had to cut out your spa appoints and weekly time in the Jacuzzi, then bring the Jacuzzi to you for once and for all! Live the boujee life from the comfort of your own home.

The outside world might be going down in flames but you need not worry about a thing in your new portable indoor Jacuzzaaaiiiiii…

This Inflatable Jacuzzi has a massage system with LED floating lights. The soothing system gives you a full-scale massage experience for pure relaxation, that will give spas everywhere a total run for their money!

On Amazon for AED 11,632.94.

You can also schedule your next hot tub session to be prepped once you get back home or after you’re done with work to save energy when not in use…

On Amazon for AED 11,632.94.

The Inflatable Jacuzzi has cushioned floors, sturdy round beam construction, insulated air hoods and innovative technology that provides enhanced safety, comfort and strength

On Amazon for AED 11,632.94.

To browse more shopping categories in Dubai visit Lovin Dubai’s Shopping Hub.

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?