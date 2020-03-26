Boomers Can Now Enjoy The Indoors With A Whole New Perspective Through These 5 DSLR Cameras

Okay, boomer.

This is possibly the best time for one to learn the ropes of photography and start pursuing their hobbies (as long as it’s an indoor hobby lol).

Having ample time sitting at home, you do not want to waste it away being unproductive. So, strap on a DSLR around your neck and start learning the A-Z of photography with these five budget-friendly profesh cameras that are 1000% suitable for a beginner like you.