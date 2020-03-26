Boomers Can Now Enjoy The Indoors With A Whole New Perspective Through These 5 DSLR Cameras
Okay, boomer.
This is possibly the best time for one to learn the ropes of photography and start pursuing their hobbies (as long as it’s an indoor hobby lol).
Having ample time sitting at home, you do not want to waste it away being unproductive. So, strap on a DSLR around your neck and start learning the A-Z of photography with these five budget-friendly profesh cameras that are 1000% suitable for a beginner like you.
5. Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR Camera: Great for indoor shoots, close-ups and portraits. Sooo, overall a superb cam for starters!
Promising reviews:
“Great starter camera. Took amazing photos on my travels to the desert and the Arches. Autofocus is great and takes superb close-ups. It struggles to adjust to high contrast lighting and can be slow to adjust in general. It is super well made and can survive a beating- which I found out when a dog ran away with the strap in its mouth. *oops*. Happy with this purchase overall!”
“I wanted to get back into photography and saw this newer model Rebel. Everything came in one box. Small and easy to use. The two lenses gave me everything I needed to get started.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 1,229.
4. For those on a slight budget go for the Canon EOS 4000D DSLR Camera! Budget-friendly and will provide you with excellent, A-grade results
Promising reviews:
“Awesome camera to get started with photography without a huge investment. Really amazing price point!”
“Liked the good picture quality and its a good starting camera for beginners.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 938.99.
3. Enjoy photography with this Canon EOS 800D, thas got satisfyingly responsive handling and a bright optical viewfinder
An APS-C sized 24.2-megapixel sensor captures lots of detail and gives that shallow-focus DSLR look to your pictures. Full HD movies look superb online and on your home TV. Even fast movement is kept in sharp focus.
Promising review:
“I had bought one of these for my daughter and was able to use it during a short holiday. As a lifelong Canon D-SLR user, I was so impressed by the quality and ability of this little gem. I went and bought myself one too! The deal I got with Amazon was excellent and I wouldn’t hesitate to use this seller again. Shipping was lightning fast and the product was as advertised.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 1,917.98.
2. Kickstart your photography and film-making career at the same time with this Canon EOS 4000D, that can shoot full HD movies at frame rates of up to 60p
Promising review:
“Best DSLR within the budget, though it lacks all the features compared to top DSLR’s it gives the run for the budget. Ideal DSLR for beginners.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 917.40.
1. The Nikon D3500 does not disappoint with its razor-sharp autofocus system and issa GREAT value for your money!
Capturing perfect images is only half the fun. With the D3500 in your hands, you can record smooth, finely detailed Full HD movies at frame rates of up to 60p. Thanks to the camera’s wide ISO light-sensitivity range, you can easily film under overcast skies or at night.
Promising reviews:
“The best image quality in a beginner camera. Actually the image quality is better even from other brands high-end aps-c cameras. The overall performance is great. The focus fast and accurate. However, is not the same performance in the video. The focus on video is average but I knew that since the main reason I bought this camera is still photography. This is my third DSLR and I can evaluate how good this camera is. I bought that for teaching my daughter photography. The delivery was super fast however the camera strap was missing. Amazon took care of this.”
“Great value for money in entry-level DSLR, does everything better than expected.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 1,249 (down from AED 1,999).