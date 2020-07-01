Protect Your Skin Against Dubai’s Glaring Sun With These 10 Highly-Recommended Sun Screens

Promising review:

“Just what I needed. Seriously, I have tried several different sunscreens for the face and a lot of those were oily and left a white cast on my face. For reference, I am perpetually tanned thanks to my islander skin haha! I tried korean brands but found them to be expensive for their size and the amount of product you get. I went on a limb and purchased this not expecting much, but, it has definitely delivered and more! I tested it in sunny Cabo San Lucas last month, and it stayed put on my face. Didn’t drip down, didn’t oil up, and really helped to keep sun exposure to a minimum (of course I wore a hat as well). There was one day I forgot to wear my hat, and only applied this (before setting off to Chileno Beach) and I did get a nice glow but didn’t get any sunburn. So, I will definitely be repurchasing, and will continue to, unless I have any future adverse skin reactions. Till then, this is my ONLY suncreen..”