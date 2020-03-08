NOT A DRILL: 8 Dashing Ramadan Kurtas And Tunics For Men Under AED200
The holy month of Ramadan is weeks away but preps are already well underway.
From the Iftar menu to outfits and home decors, families have already started planning for the auspicious time of the year.
Soooo to make things a little easier on the men, here is round up of some FAB and super affordable kurtas and tunics that will have all eyes on you this Ramadan.
(Prices are subjected to change depending on the demand of the item).
8. Comf and handmade: Men’s Silk Kurta Pajama Set Party Dress
Promising review:
“I measure my chest to be 42″ and bought a medium according to their sizing and it fit true to size. Item color came out to be more like a bright royal blue which really contrasted well with the white pants included. This was worn for Missions Conference for the Christian and Missionary Alliance to display cultural clothing wear that is typically worn in Malaysia. Received many compliments on the kurta. Satisfied customer.”
7. A cotton handloom: Men’s Long Kurta Modern Fit Party Dress
Promising review:
“Consider getting one size larger than usual and look at the size chart! I ordered one size larger (XL instead of L) to be sure it was roomy for my husband. The XL was perfect for him, normally an L. We were going to an India dinner party and needed to dress appropriately and after researching, saw this was a perfect solution and very affordable. Well made, gauzy fabric, great summer cover-up too.”
Buy this from Amazon for AED 70.99.
6. Made from raw silk and hand-embroidered: Maharaja Men’s Raw Silk Festive Kurta
Look classy and super dapper with this collection! Buy these tradish silky babies from Amazon for AED 150.
5. You can never go wrong with a kandora!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 129.99.
4. Full-on Ramadan vibes with this Maharaja Men’s Raw Silk Festive Kurta set
Promising review:
“I liked the quality and comfort. It was used for a Pooja. I only wore a Kurta top.
The pants didn’t fit too small. I loved the colour it was true to product description.”
Buy this from Amazon for AED 150.
3. Check out this 100% Pure Cotton Maharaja Mens Kurta Pyjama Set
Promising review:
“Wonderful product and comfortable dress. I like and will request again another dress…”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 120.
2. Sojanya Festive Kurta For Men: Clearly a popular pick because it’s almost SOLD OUT!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 190.
1. This Men’s Ramadan Eid Mubarak Self Design Long Kurta is a WINNER all the way!
Promising review:
“Sleeves a bit long but overall great material n product.”
Prices for this collection starts from AED 150 only on Amazon.