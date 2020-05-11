Calling All TwiHearts!! Recap On All Things Twilight In Honour Of The New ‘Midnight Sun’ Release

Promising review:

“The end to the Twilight series is a well-written story and unique: As a series progressed Stephanie Meyers wrote the story to an increasingly more mature audience as the characters grew and the audience expanded.

I will say for writers or aspiring writers Stephanie Meyers does have a style that is very clear and draws the reader in. In the first two stories, she did leave Bella as a blank slate making it easier for the reader to slip into her shoes but also making the character more of an outline than an actual person. Depending upon the genre and the audience this can work and it’s interesting to see even if it’s not necessarily enjoyed.”