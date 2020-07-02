No Pain No Gain: Rejuvenate Your Skin With These 6 Pokey Yet Highly-Effective Derma Rollers

A derma roller is a skincare device used to help rejuvenate the skin, treat acne scarring, and reduce signs of ageing by promoting collagen.

They might be a lil pokey, a lil uncomfortable but these babies sure do get the job done.

Using a derma roller at home may be a safe, simple, and cheap treatment for:

Acne scarring

Stretch marks

Large pores

Oily skin

Fine lines

Wrinkles

Loss of skin firmness

Cuz’ you know how it is, NO PAIN = NO GAIN.