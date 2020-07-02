No Pain No Gain: Rejuvenate Your Skin With These 6 Pokey Yet Highly-Effective Derma Rollers
A derma roller is a skincare device used to help rejuvenate the skin, treat acne scarring, and reduce signs of ageing by promoting collagen.
They might be a lil pokey, a lil uncomfortable but these babies sure do get the job done.
Using a derma roller at home may be a safe, simple, and cheap treatment for:
- Acne scarring
- Stretch marks
- Large pores
- Oily skin
- Fine lines
- Wrinkles
- Loss of skin firmness
Cuz’ you know how it is, NO PAIN = NO GAIN.
6. This Titanium Derma Roller Set gently exfoliates your skin, maximizes the absorption of serums, helps reduce acne and helps you reach your skincare goals fast!
BENEFITS:
– Promotes smooth, glowing and youthful skin.
– Highest rated titanium non-rusting needle in the market and upgraded luxury gold metallic design.
-Safe, gentle, painless and easy to use. 0.25mm and 0.5mm are esthetician recommended needle length for at-home users.
Buy the pack of 2 from Amazon for AED 59.99.
5. Microneedling treatments via this (0,20-3,00mm thick) Dermaroller provide a healthier, more even and firm-looking complexion and strongly stimulates the production of collagen and elastin that leads to a significant improvement of the skin condition, reduction of wrinkles, scars and stretch marks.
Promising review:
“Great product, highly recommended especially for sensitive skin for delicate areas.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 49.00.
4. This 6-in-1 Derma Roller Kit comes inna perfect travel-friendly packaging and the various sizes will ensure that all parts of your face are catered to!
Promising review:
“I love my derma roller but it was getting worn out so needed to upgrade. I found this kit and decided to give it a go. I was not disappointed! I love the replacement tools. You can easily change them out depending on what you plan on doing. The smaller one is great for around the eyes. Having a cleaning tool makes cleaning the roller a breeze. So glad I got this!”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 70.00.
3. This fancy-schmancy arse Derma Roller will completely complement your skincare regime.
Within the packaging, you will find the roller inside its own sturdy plastic case.
Promising review:
“Not yet used but the quality and packaging was good and clear English instruction manual.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 50.99.
2. This Derma Roller Microneedle Kit comes with 4 profesh grade 0.25 mm titanium replacement derma roller heads, 3 disinfecting cups, and a neat storage case.
Promising review:
“I’ve been Derma rolling for some time now, and I Order all my rollers from amazon, I usually get different needle lengths but as far as .25 mm length goes this is hands down the best one I’ve ordered yet. I literally just got done rolling with it for the first time tonight and was so impressed by how great of a treatment I got, the sharpness of the needles, and how easy it was to use that I felt I had to write a review. (Not to mention it comes with 3 replacement heads so I won’t have to worry about reordering for 3-4 months, I usually have to order a new .25 mm roller every month) It has a wider handle than I’m used to and it actually made it easier to use and easier to control when I was rolling. I give it 5 stars in all categories.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 106.68.
1. Have been in the micro-needling game a long time and are feeling a little adventurous?! Then go for this 1 mm thick Facial Derma Roller.
Good luck fam…
Promising review:
“Product is good quality abs delivered really quickly. They also gave me a free lipstick. Highly recommend this seller.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 34.00.