Your Search For Affordable Reusable And User-Approved Face Masks Is Finally Over!!
Your Search For Affordable Reusable And Influencer-Approved Face Masks Is Finally Over!!
You’ve seen these masks around so you know they’re good, you can tell they’re reusable so that means they are eco-friendly plus economical, AND the prices are darn affordable so you can stay protected whilst getting a deal thas a bang for the buck!
6. No brownie points for guessing which Dubai influencer always has this bad boy on! If Kris Fade has given this Unisex Protective Face Mask a thumbs up, then you know the product will NOT disappoint…
Buy it from Amazon for AED 31.00.
5. The same piece as the one above but in grey! Just strap this Advanced Half Face Mask around your face and you be all good to go out and conquer the world chap!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 29.48.
4. If you’re only in it for the grocery runs and the tiny errands then you can opt for this pack of 2 V-Shaped Face Masks With Earbands for good elasticity and comfort!
Buy the pack of 2 from Amazon for AED 31.98.
3. Stand out in a crowd and sharply showoff your creative edge with this Skull Faced Dustproof Half Face Mask Filter!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 50.00.
2. Don’t shy away from a bold red mask! Make the new normal a trendy affair with this Unisex Red Outdoor Advanced Face Mask Filter.
Promising review:
“Received the items as per the timeline, the product is good.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 22.00.
1. The Fine Guard Comfort Nose and Mouth Mask neutralizes germs and viruses on contact, offering you complete protection from external infection. It’s produced using a comfortable, soft material that aids efficient and easy breathing.
Equipped with adjustable straps, it can be customized for a comfortable fit. ALSO, Fine Guard Comfort nose and mouth mask is the only mask in the world that is endorsed and recommended by physicians of the Medical Wellness Association for prevention of infection.
Promising review:
“I highly recommend this mask. It serves its purpose at the same time its economical.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 79.00.