Revive The 90s With These 5 Dope Yo-Yos And Claim Your Place As The Yo-Yo King Once Again

90s kids… remember when Yo-Yos used to be ALL the rage in life?

What happened to ’em good old days? Let’s take it upon ourselves to revive our glory days once again and bring back the YO YO!!! Kids this generation need to be shown what fun really is, need to be shown how acing tricks on the Yo-Yo and mastering the spinning technique after countless tries was meaning of actual fun.

How one ball and a string could be such a perfect time pass is beyond me, bless the genius that came up with this OG swag of a toy almost a decade ago. So, go on, get you your childhood back with these 5 dope looking Yo-Yos, where some even light up! Swanky.

This could be you, but you’re too busy on your iPad…