Ditch The Plastic Straws And Start Saving The Environment With These 6 Sustainable Sippies It’s about time that we started to take responsibility for our planet and the environment before it gets too late sis. Single-use plastic straws have an extremely short life-span and once used are discarded to landfills where they take 100+ years to breakdown and biodegrade. These harmful forms of plastic also end up polluting beaches and oceans, that contaminate water and eventually harm marine life in a horribly gruesome way. Contribute to the environment by discarding single-use plastic straws and switching to paper or reusable stainless steel straws. Please see the heartbreaking impact that single-use plastic straws have on marine life! Their pain is something we can’t even begin to fathom… Please start your journey towards protecting our planet and its inhabitants by taking small steps such as eliminating the use of plastic completely.

(P.S. The coupon “AMAZON15” is valid for new customers till the 30th of April with a maximum discount of AED 50.)

6. Carry around your own personal Collapsible Reusable Stainless Straw that you can reuse again and again! Plus just use the given learning brush to clean out the straw once you’re done sipping away The collapsible straw comes with a tiny sturdy case, that allows you to fold the straw into 4 pieces and store inside the case. Promising review: “Environment friendly: For the planet and all living life in it.” Buy it from Amazon for AED 27 (down from AED 146.49).

5. These environmentally friendly jumbo sized paper straws work perfectly for daily drinks, such as juices, shakes, smoothies, iced coffee etc. Buy the pack of 100 from Amazon for AED 26.99.

4. Impress your friends and family when you pull out the healthy metal straws, You will bask in gratitude for reducing the use of plastic straws. Each and every day the straws help to lighten your carbon footprint and you can enjoy a much more satisfying drinking experience! The set comes with a 12mm wide smoothie staw, one 6 mm wide straight and bent straw and one brush and a pouch to store them in. Promising review: “Very good product and easy to use and clean, very good quality as well.” Buy the set of 3 from Amazon for AED 25. (This product comes with an additional 10% off coupon on the site.)

3. If you’re just looking to replace your plastic straws with a pack of standard size straws, then go for these recyclable 100% biodegradable kraft paper straws Buy the pack of 100 from Amazon for AED 25.99.

2. If you’ve come to realise the importance of eliminating single-use plastic straws from your home completely, and want to replace them with a family set of reusable metal straws then major kudos to you! And this set of Reusable Metal Drinking Straws would be perf for your fam. The set comes with 8 drinking straws, 2 cleaning brushes and one storage pouch. Promising review: “Well made, looks good, works just like a straw should…..and it doesn’t harm animals like it’s plastic counterparts.” Buy the set from Amazon for AED 32.29 (down from AED 75).

1. This collapsible reusable straw is made of stainless steel and food-grade silicone, non-toxic, tasteless, 100% BPA Free. And the silicone tips can protect lips and teeth, make it more comfortable to sip cold or hot drinks… Promising review: “It’s amazing works good looks good.” Buy it from Amazon for AED 61.98.

To save our planet and your health, we are encouraging you to stop using single-use plastic straws and make the switch to reusable and biodegradable straws…