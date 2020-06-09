Get Woke By Saying NO To Plastic Bags And Swapping Them For Reusable Eco-Friendly Bags

Become more environmentally ethical and say NOOOO to single-use plastics once and for all.

As a woke millennial, preserving the environment is now your responsibility because sharing ‘ban plastic’ on your socials won’t cut it anymore!!

It’s time you walk the walk by scrapping plastic bags and carrying around your very own eco-friendly shopping bag when out on a grocery run or shopping spree.

Step into the world as a new and improved version of yourself by ditching the plastic bags and carrying your own eco-friendly tote shopping bags… in short care for the environment and BYOBags!!