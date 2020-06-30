Calling All Savy Shoppers: Swanky Sets Of Reusable Masks That’ll Make You Look Ultra Saucey

Buy the pack of 5 from Amazon for AED 32.99 .

Buy the pack of 5 from Amazon for AED 24.24 .

“I like my new set of masks. Quick delivery and items delivered as advertised. The material of the masks is thick and allows you to breathe in a decent way.”

3. Add a pop of colour to your OOTD with Mr.Moudz’s Vibrant Reusable and Reversible Tie Dye Masks! Made with the finest Italian fabrics ensuring superior quality and style.

By purchasing these masks, you are enabling Mawaheb from Beautiful People to continue giving People of Determination a platform to create their art and speak their truth. (Mawaheb is a Dubai-based art studio for People with Determination that treats its students as individuals with freedom of thought and action.)

Buy the family pack of 3 from Amazon for AED 240.00.